Dining In/Out (11/23/23)

Locavore offers help for holiday handaan

LOCAVORE handaan reinvents the classic Noche Buena favorites with their expanded menu and branch-exclusive dishes. Locavore offers a very special menu for holiday celebrations at home. Locavore’s Estancia-exclusive menu, features a larger selection of dishes and drinks including Bulalo Pintxos and Bistek Pintxos, both served with house made Bagnet Chips paired with spiced vinegar. There is also Bagnet Buro Mustasa, a roasted bone marrow favorite mixed with pickled labanos and pares jam. Try out Locavore’s new gin-based fruity cocktails — the Hardin, Albularyo, Diwata, and Balakyot ni Paloma. For an extra kick, there is Antibayotiko, made with a chili-infused Cazadores Reposado with smoked rock salt, or the Melona high ball, a vodka-based spritzer. Locavore’s expanded menu is currently only available at the Estancia branch but will soon be served at Locavore BGC, Eastwood, and S Maison branches. Locavore has branches at Brixton Barrio Kapitolyo in Pasig, Forbestown in Taguig, Valero St. in Makati, S Maison in the MOA Complex, Pasay, Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, SM City Bacoor, and Estancia Mall in Pasig.

Holiday treats from Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

EASTWOOD Richmonde Hotel’s kitchen team has created an assortment of baked goodies and holiday-flavored hams to add to the Christmas feasts and to gift to family and friends. Richmonde’s signature pastries make good snacks, desserts, and stocking stuffers. There is the oversized classic ensaymada (P215/pc) and ube ensaymada (P245/pc), plus mini ensaymadas in boxes of six (plain, P245; ube, P275) and boxes of 12 (plain, P490; ube, P550). This year’s special Christmas variants are quezo de bola ensaymada (P295/pc) and tablea ensaymada (P395/pc). Another favorite is the super moist but not so sweet Richmonde chocolate cake which comes in 4” (P255) and 8” (P765) sizes. Other available cakes are the strawberry matcha log cake (P755), hazelnut tiramisu log cake (P975), and milk chocolate pound cake (P685), plus there is a specialty bread selection that includes chocolate chip banana bread (P245), banana oat crumble loaf (P395), and lemon loaf (P645). Cookies are easy gifts, and the hotel offers them in boxes of three — green tea matcha (P295), milk chocolate (P275), milk chocolate macadamia (P315), and triple chocolate (P255) — along with cookie nibblers, black sesame butter nibblers (P195/pack of 10) and sesame tuile (P245/jar). Other edible gift ideas include caramelized walnuts (P485/jar), caramelized cashews (P455/jar), and boxed white chocolate and dark chocolate pralines (from P215). For those who have everything, there are Eastwood Richmonde’s Holiday Hampers with prices starting at P1,000. The hotel also has Christmas ham takeaway selections. One can order the 1.5kg muscovado ham (P2,225), the 1.5kg smoked pork ham (P2,355), the 1.2kg chicken cured ham (P1,675), the 1.2kg Beef Pastrami (P2,995), or the 300g sliced muscovado ham (P575). The holiday goodies are on display at the Lobby Lounge and are available for pickup and delivery within Metro Manila until Jan. 7. A minimum lead time of 48 hours is required. Bulk orders for personal or corporate giveaways are accepted. For orders and inquiries, call 8570-7777 or 0917-821 0333.

Christmas dining at Solaire Resort Entertainment City

ENJOY a specially curated menu for Christmas and New Year at the various dining outlets at Solaire Resort Entertainment City. Savory set menus will be offered at Solaire’s dining outlets, including Finestra, Yakumi, Red Lantern, and Waterside. Finestra is offering a six-course menu for Christmas and New Year’s Eve which includes Slow cooked veal, Mezze maniche, US striploin, Jerusalem artichoke puree, Snapper tartare, and Caviar, Australian rib-eye, Milk chocolate mousse, hazelnut cinnamon streusel, lemon crémeux and more in the options. At Yakumi, guests can savor various set menus which feature Sake-steamed prawn, toro and unagi sushi, US Prime beef strip loin, Braised ginger prawn, Duck breast sous vide, US Wagyu rib eye with Truffle teriyaki sauce, Gingerbread sponge, vanilla pannacotta, and other dishes. Meanwhile, Red Lantern’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Menu includes a wide variety of dishes including Wagyu beef tenderloin with egg yolk tart, Sous-vide smoky USDA beef tenderloin with garlic tomato chili sauce, Wok-fried prawn with sweet and spicy sauce, and Baked orange swan puff stuffed with strawberry and sweet egg yolk among their menu selection. Waterside will serve up Braised ginger prawn, sushi, Whole roast pork lechon, Crab agnolotti, Grilled Tajima wagyu rump, and more for their Christmas Eve, Christmas Brunch and Dinner, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day menu options. In the spirit of the holidays, give the gift of indulgence with Solaire’s Christmas hampers. There are six holiday hampers to choose from packed with gourmet treats. For more information and reservations visit www.solaireresort.com/christmasmagic or call 8888-8888.

Gingerbread house at Newport World Resorts

THERE IS a Yuletide Gingerbread House at the Newport Garden Wing of the Newport World Resorts. Standing at 11-meters tall, it is made out of 2,100 pieces of gingerbread tiles intricately designed by Newport World Resorts executive pastry chef Ariel Reyes, chef de partie Jovelyn Adra, and pastry chef de cuisine Alfredo Sacbayana, Jr. as lead dessert architects. They used 200 kg of icing sugar as glistening snow, 60 kg of fondant, a generous sprinkling of chocolate, candy canes, and even pasta. Inside are shelves filled with sweet treats such as a Small Chocolate Snowman (P800), Santa on Scooter (P1,500), and Chocolate Boot with Truffles (P600) made especially by the Garden Wing Cafe for the jolly holly season. There is also an assortment of pastries to bring home including a Big Gingerbread House (P1,500) and this year’s staple NWR Christmas Fruit Cake (P1,200). The Yuletide Gingerbread House can be found at the GF Newport Garden Wing until Jan. 6, 2024. For more information on Newport’s World of Christmas, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Bizu presents canapé collection for the holidays

BIZU PATISSERIE launched its Catering Studio this year, an extension of its café and bistro concept. This allowed Bizu to bring its gourmet fare, pastries, service, and tasteful styling to private homes, events, and offices for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails, dinner, or desserts. For the holidays, Bizu Catering Studio offers its Lumière Grand Canapé Collection, an assemblage of nine of their most elegant canapés. Six of the canapes explore the boundary between savory and sweet: Pannacotta with Parmigiano; the pyramid of Foie Gras and Dark Cherry Compote on dark chocolate almond thins; Oscietra Caviar on top of creme fraiche, lemon rind and a pink peppercorn financier; Caprese with Burrata from Puglia, balsamic pearls and sundried tomato can be savored in one bite; Marron Tartlet which blends roasted castañas with porcini cream and a candied guanciale surprise; and Beautiful Hokkaido Oysters which meet the sweetness of a French Rosé granita and strawberries. The three dessert canapes are: Sweet Jasmine and Ginger; Rose Cream, Lychee and Grapefruit in a Swiss Meringue; and Dark Chocolate Macadamia, and Caramel Popcorn. The Lumière Canape Collection is available at Bizu’s Catering Studio. For inquiries, visit bizucateringstudio.com or call 0917-627-3970, or drop by the Bizu Catering Studio, 109 First Midland Condominium Office, Gamboa St., Legaspi Village, Makati City.

Jollibee launches all-new coffee blends

JOLLIBEE now offers its all-new coffee blends. Crafted from freshly brewed 100% Arabica beans, Jollibee’s Coffee Blends line-up is available all day, except for the Hot Fresh Brew, priced at P45 which is exclusive for breakfast hours. The all-day blends are Iced Latte (P50 for regular and P75 for large), and Iced Sweet Black, a fusion of iced coffee and sweet syrup which is also available in regular and large sizes.

McDonald’s holiday treats, cups, lights, and charity run

MCDONALD’S launches limited-time menu offerings for the holidays, the creamy fruity punch of Strawberry Oreo McFlurry and sweet earth green tea flavor of Matcha Oreo McFlurry. This year marks the return of McDonald’s Coca-Cola Cups as well, with Color-Changing Coke Cups that transform to one of six vibrant colors whenever you pour a cold drink in them. McDonald’s is also bringing back the Christmas Lights Show, decorating stretches of the stores — from facade to interiors — in an array of lights. Starting Nov. 29, McDonald’s Christmas Lights Show will expand to four brighter themes for the holiday season. McDonald’s is also bringing back the Stripes Run on Dec. 10 at the SM MOA Concert Grounds, with the aim of raising P1 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Read to Learn program. Pets can now join runners as McDonald’s introduces the new 1K Fur Stripes category, tagging alongside the 1K Kiddie, 3K, 3K Family, 5K, 5K Squad, and 10K Stripes categories. Registration for Stripes Run is now open.

7-Eleven brings back Wish Upon A Cup raffle

ONCE AGAIN, 7-Eleven is set to turn Christmas dreams into reality with the Wish Upon A Cup raffle promo. From Nov. 15 to Jan. 16, customers will have the chance to win gadgets, adventure rides, and even a trip for four to Barcelona. Each cup size of City Cafe, Prima, or GULP holds the key to the prizes. With the small cup, customers get a chance to win gadgets such as an iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad 9th Gen, AirPods Max, Macbook Air M2, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch Series 8, or a DJI Air 3 Drone. Choose a medium cup and have the chance to win an NMAX Motorbike, Xiaomi Bicycle Scooter, or a Kawasaki Bajaj Dominar 400. A large cup could turn into a journey for four with plane tickets to Barcelona. Customers can scan the QR code printed on their chosen cup to enter the raffle or use the CLiQQ app to automatically join the promo upon transaction and get two entries for every single purchase of the cup for more chances of winning. A total of 28 winners will be chosen. Visit http://711wishuponacup.com/ for more details.