Entertainment News (11/17/23)

tvN launches linear TV channels with Cignal TV

IN partnership with Cignal TV, tvN has launched linear TV channels tvN Movies Pinoy and tvN Premium. The former is a Tagalog-dubbed channel which brings Korean films to Filipino audiences in their own language while the latter is a high definition (HD) channel that features the latest Korean dramas and shows. For Cignal subscribers, tvN Movies Pinoy is now available on channel 39 and on Video-on-Demand (VOD) through Cignal TV’s streaming platform, Cignal Play. Meanwhile, tvN Premium replaces tvN Asia, now on channel 237. Senior Vice-President of CJ ENM Hong Kong, Mickey Ong, said in a statement: “By dubbing the films in the local language, we appeal to a wider audience. Together with Korean dramas on tvN Premium, this is a surefire entertainment combo for everyone.”

Simon & Garfunkel show coming to Manila in 2024

FOLLOWING sold-out performances in London’s West End and a worldwide tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is set to come to Manila in March 2024. The show celebrates the lives and career of 1960s folk rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel, featuring a cast of West End actor-musicians. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their humble beginnings as the rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry to their massive success and dramatic break-up, finishing with a recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert. Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage whilst a full live band performs all their hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Sound of Silence,” and many more. The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be held at The Theatre at Solaire, Parañaque City on March 2, 2024. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,350 to P6,350, are available at all Ticket World outlets.

Taiwanese math rock trio to perform in Manila

TAIWANESE experimental band Elephant Gym will perform for a second time in Manila next month. On Dec. 16 at the Balcony Music House in Makati, the math rock outfit will once again display their ability to interlace various threads of jazz, electronic, and classical into a singular patchwork of contemporary math- and post-rock. They first visited Manila in 2018 as one of the headlining acts of All of The Noise, a mini-music festival organized by The Rest Is Noise PH, which is also organizing their upcoming one-night-only performance. Their special guest at the show will be Filipino indie rock outfit Musical O. Elephant Gym’s forthcoming album, World, will mark their 10th anniversary as a band. Regular tickets for their Manila performance are available for P1,500 via bit.ly/elephantgymmanila.

Shang unveils sights and sounds for the holidays

THE YULETIDE season will be filled with carols and bells at Shangri-La Plaza on Nov. 25 and 26, as musicians and carolers perform merry tunes and nostalgic songs at the mall’s Grand and East Atriums. Mall guests will also see massive hanging bells at the Grand Atrium, with lighting inspired by aurora borealis colors and shooting stars. Kids are also going to get a chance to share their Christmas wishes with jolly old St. Nicholas at the Santa’s Corner up every Friday and on weekends starting Nov. 18 at the Main Wing. For updates, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook or Instagram.

Parokya ni Edgar to perform at Batangas Lakelands

THIS yuletide season, Batangas Lakelands and Traverse Entertainment will present Parokya ni Edgar Live at Batangas Lakelands on Dec. 16. Parokya ni Edgar is best known for their hit songs “Harana,” “The Yes Yes Show,” and “Bagsakan.” The venue is Batangas Lakelands, a 20-hectare event destination and active-lifestyle park in Balete, Batangas. This concert will also feature special guest performers Taylor Sheesh, Lucas Garcia, Lunar Lights, Bea Mae Sacramento, Luke Daniel, James Andrew, Fumiya, and the FAITH Colleges Dance Company. Tickets will include a complimentary food voucher worth P200. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Japanese action-thriller in Ayala Malls Cinemas

A MOVIE adaptation of a popular TV series in Japan will be hitting theaters in Ayala Malls on Nov. 22. Tokyo MER (which stands for Mobile Emergency Room) is inspired by medical practitioners and other essential workers risking their lives to save people at the height of the pandemic. Ryohei Suzuki reprises his role as the lead doctor, and he is joined by Japanese idol boy band SixTONES’ Jesse as a trainee doctor, and Anne Watanabe as the chief doctor of the MER team in neighboring Yokohama. The movie, directed by Aya Matsuki, takes place two years after the TV series, and has a more realistic feel with the main setting of the emergency at the Yokohama Landmark Tower, one of the tallest buildings in Japan. Encore Films and Warner Bros. are bringing the movie adaptation of Tokyo MER to the Philippines on Nov. 22.

Julie Anne San Jose drops comeback single

BACK with a brand-new love song is Julie Ann San Jose, who delves into the depths of emotions associated with falling for someone. Under Universal Records Philippines, “Something” is a chill love song with a soothing melody. It is part of the New Music Friday Philippines playlist on Spotify and it reached the No. 6 spot on iTunes Philippines Charts for All Genres and for Pop categories. “Something” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

The Kid LAROI releases star-studded album

THE NEWLY released album by The Kid LAROI, called The First Time, features collaborations with Justin Bieber, Central Cee, Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Robert Glasper, Jung Kook, D4VD, and Baby Drill. It is his first full-length album, out now via Columbia Records, with all 20 tracks reflecting a hybrid of hip-hop, pop, alternative, and indie. To celebrate the record’s arrival, the Cole Bennett-directed music video for the new single and opener, “Sorry,” was also released. The First Time is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment.