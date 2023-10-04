Arts & Culture (10/04/23)

1 of 6

Yasmin Sison, Maya Muñoz solo exhibits at Silverlens

SILVERLENS Manila presents two solo exhibitions this October, highlighting two different forms of artistry. “Time is a Restless Sea” sees Yasmin Sison create autobiographical paintings, as she has done so for over two decades, with fleeting moments captured and memorialized in pigment and canvas. Meanwhile, “Drift and Vapor” explores expanded printmaking, which combines a screen-print process with painting and photography, through Maya Muñoz’s new series of works. Her prints depict landscapes and communities from everyday life. Both exhibitions will have their opening reception on Oct. 5, 4 p.m., at Silverlens Manila, at 2263 Chino Roces Ave., Makati City. They will run until Nov. 4. For inquiries, contact 8816-0044, 0917-587-4011, or e-mail inquiry@silverlensgalleries.com.

Gateway Art Fair runs this weekend

IN CELEBRATION of Museums and Galleries Month, the 2023 Gateway Art Fair opens on Oct. 5, 10 a.m., at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2. Organized by Gateway Gallery, the three-day art fair will gather art groups from Metro Manila and nearby provinces to showcase their works and talents. Apart from exhibits and art demonstrations, the Gateway Art Fair will also have local artists selling their artworks, and other creative services.

TP brings back Anak Datu

TANGHALANG Pilipino (TP) is currently showing its restaging of National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao’s Anak Datu until Oct. 15 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Blackbox Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. It officially opens TP’s 38th season. A play with music, Anak Datu is based on a story written by Mr. Imao in 1968 and adapted for the stage by veteran playwright Rody Vera. It is about the son of a village chieftain in the Sulu Archipelago in pre-colonial Philippines who grows up believing that his father is a former pirate. When the old man dies, the son discovers the truth. Tickets, costing P1,500, can be booked at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=ANAKDATU23.

Madz marks 60th anniversary with a concert

THE PHILIPPINE Madrigal Singers (Madz) is celebrating its 60th anniversary this October. To mark the milestone, a concert entitled Sixty of Plenty will be held from Oct. 6 to 8 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. It will celebrate the group’s six decades of being of service to God and the world through music. The shows will also give the audience a glimpse at what is in store for the group in the coming years. Tickets, priced from P400 to P2,500, can be bought at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=PMADSING23 .

2TinCans Philippines brings Steel Magnolias to Cebu

THE HEARTWARMING play Steel Magnolias, produced by 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. returns to Cebu this weekend. Mixing seasoned talent and fresh faces, the restaging is set on Oct. 7 to 8 at the Siddhartha Theater, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts, V. Rama Ave., Cebu City. It is directed by Vincent Paul Diez Gaton and sees Charlene Virlouvet returning, along with Liana San Diego, Clariza Mae Sevilla, Yvette Yntig, and Marlinda Angbetic Tan. The two additions to the cast are JoAnn Zaldumbilde and Che Solon. Steel Magnolias is a tribute to the bonds of friendship, the strength found in adversity, and the indomitable human spirit. For ticket information and seat reservations, visit https://2tincans-philippines.yapsody.com.



Women Printmakers exhibit at Ilomoca

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) brings together prints by women artists from different generations from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection for a special exhibition, on view from Oct. 7 to March 2024, at the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) in Iloilo City. Dubbed “Potential, Potency, and Women Printmakers: Selection of Prints from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection,” the exhibition title comes from the essay written by visual artist Imelda Cajipe Endaya for the 50th anniversary show of the Association of Pinoyprintmakers held at the CCP Main Gallery in 2018. The featured women artists are Ambie Abaño, Glenna Aquino, Ivi Cosio-Avellana, Kristen Cain, Imelda Cajipe-Endaya, Petite Calaguas, Evelyn Collantes, Yas Doctor, Brenda Fajardo, Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi, Ileana Lee, Lenore R.S. Lim, Araceli Limcaco-Dans, Hershey Malinis, Flora Mauleon, Caroline Ongpin, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, Imelda “Impy” Pilapil, Christina “Ling” Quisumbing-Ramilo, Rhoda Recto, Suchin Teoh, and Phyllis Zaballero. The displayed prints from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s were initially shown at the exhibition “WOMAN: Thesis and Antithesis” held at the Yuchengco Museum in March 2023. The exhibit also highlights artist Ileana Lee’s conceptual and abstract explorations in printmaking to illustrate practices by women that visually capture the tactility of the artistic process. The earlier artworks converse with the recent prints from the “20/30: A Limited Edition Print Portfolio,” made in celebration of the CCP’s 50th founding anniversary. “Potential, Potency, and Women Printmakers: Selection of Prints from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection” is part of Proven and Printed: ILOMOCA Print Festival, together with two other exhibitions, namely “BAKAS: Filipina Imprints” at the Hulot Gallery and “Print Exchange + @ILOMOCA” at the Ground Floor Lobby. There will be an opening reception and vernissage on Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., at the ground floor lobby of ILOMOCA. Guided tours will be on Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The CCP Visual Art and Museum Division will have a public program on Oct. 7, 4 p.m., at The Box with Con Cabrera and Desi Tolentino of the CCP VAMD in a two-part discussion on how prints are curated and collected by the CCP. ILOMOCA opens on Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at Casa de Emperador Festive Walk Parade, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, Iloilo.

CCP brings 21st Century Art Museum to Cebu

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP), in collaboration with Arthaland, presents an exhibition of artworks and artifacts from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection at the Arthaland Cebu Exchange in Cebu City. The exhibition, currently on view until Oct. 12 and titled “Udtong Tutok: Art at High Noon,” includes works by National Artists Napoleon Abueva, Federico Alcuaz, Benedicto “Bencab” Cabrera, Ang Kiukok, and Jose Joya, along with works by senior artists Paz Abad Santos, Felix Abesamis, Angelito Antonio, Roderico Jose Daroy, Imelda Cajipe-Endaya, Josefina Escudero, Lao Lianben, David Medalla, Edsel Moscoso, Romulo Olazo, Rod Paras-Perez, Lisa Perez, Manuel Rodriguez, Sr., Solomon Saprid, and Manuel Soriano. Artifacts from different ethnolinguistic groups including the Bagobo, Blaan, Bontoc, Gaddang, Ifugao, Ilongot, Itneg, Kalinga, Mandaya, Manobo, Maranao, and T’boli are also displayed. For more updates, visit CCP’s social media accounts.

Birhen ng La Naval at Gateway

THE IMAGE of the Virgin of La Naval will be enthroned at the Sagrada Familia Church in the New Gateway Mall 2 on Oct. 6. The enthronement at 10 a.m. will be followed by the rosary at 10:30 a.m., and mass at 11 a.m. There will be several activities that afternoon including a video presentation and talk at 1:30 p.m., and the Harana ni Maria concert with the Solemne Choir at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Mass will be held several times throughout the afternoon, along with the recitation of the rosary.

PETA restages Walang Aray

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing back its recent musical sensation, Rody Vera’s Walang Aray, an irreverent reimagining of Severino Reyes’ classic zarzuela Walang Sugat. This combination of Mr. Vera’s libretto, original catchy tunes by Vince Lim, and director Ian Segarra’s storytelling runs on PETA’s theater stage from Oct. 6 to 22. The musical is led by seasoned theater actors Gio Gahol and Marynor Madamesila, together with Shaira Opsimar and Jon Abella, playing the star-crossed lovers Julia and Tenyong. The feel-good musical romp garnered 21 mid-year citations at the Gawad Buhay Awards in its previous run, including Outstanding Musical, Original Score, Ensemble Performance, and Choreography. The limited three-weekend run of Walang Aray can be seen at the PETA Theater Center, Quezon City. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWorld.

Ang Unang Aswang set to open this October

THE FINAL production in the FEU Theater Guild (FTG)’s 89th season is Ang Unang Aswang. Written by Palanca awardee playwright Rody Vera and directed by FTG’s Artistic Director Dudz Teraña, the play is about the unusual life of a girl, abandoned as a baby in the forest, who is raised by a dog, cat, and boar. The Aswang will alternately be played by Dianne Andallo, Jazzie Alejo, Brigitta Marilla, and Margarita Barrameda. Raffaele Pascua and Arvin Jade Javier alternate as Aso, Davewyn Macawile plays Pusa, Jonas Cunanan is Baboy Ramo, Aaron Bayani is The Binata while The Asawa is played by Kesiah Aritao. The show will run every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Dec. 9 at the FCA Studio, Engineering Bldg. at FEU Manila, Nicanor Reyes St., in Sampaloc, Manila. Tickets are priced at P200 for the FEU community and P400 for guests. For details, visit the official webpage of FTG: feutheaterguild.com or FTG’s social media pages.

Maningning Miclat book of poetry winners out now

NINGNING AT LIWANAG, an anthology of Filipino poetry by 10 grand winners of the biennial Gawad Maningning Miclat from 2003 to 2021, is now available. Published by the Maningning Miclat Art Foundation, Inc. (MMAFI) and Erehwon Artworld Corp., the hardbound, full-color book contains 10 photographs by poet and writer Mario I. Miclat to mark the 10 poetry collections. The book and cover design were done by veteran artist and poet Fidel Rillo. The winning collections are by Joselito D. Delos Reyes (Ang Lungsod Namin at Iba Pang mga Tula, 2003), Joseph de Luna Saguid (Pagsilip sa Bunganga ng Araw, 2005), T. Delos Reyes (Bilang Babae, 2007), Kristian Sendon Cordero (Labí, 2009), Enrique S. Villasis (Agua, 2011), Phillip Yerro Kimpo (Hanggitna, 2013), Reparado Galos III (Mga Pagtitig Mula sa Dalampasigan, 2015), Kid Orit (Para Kay P, 2017), Ralph Fonte (Mga Alimbukay ng Agwat, 2019), and Genesis Historillo (Ang Hugis ng Pandemya, 2021). The book is available at the Far Eastern University Tams Bookstore. For inquiries, e-mail maningningfoundation@gmail.com.

Korean novelist holds book talk

THE KOREAN Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) is hosting a “Meet the Mentor: K-Novelist Book Talk Show” featuring renowned mystery-thriller author Jeong Youjeong. The award-winning author of the international bestsellers The Good Son and Seven Years of Darkness will talk about the intricacies of her unique storytelling. Translated and published in 22 countries, she has garnered global acclaim for their distinctive style and profound exploration of the “backside of human nature.” She will be lecturing on Oct. 10 and 11 at the National Library of the Philippines, at the Rizal Library at Ateneo de Manila University, and at Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street Branch. Register via this link: bit.ly/K-NovelistTalkReg.

Bencab Museum presents Delotavo’s new paintings

COMING to the Bencab Museum this October is Antipas “Biboy” Delotavo with 10 new paintings. His exhibition, titled “Objet D’Art,” shows how his social realist perspective and skills as a painter go hand in hand with a keen sense of human observation. Here, the humans in his paintings are treated as still lifes, reduced to being objects in his art. The exhibit’s opening reception is on Oct. 14, 4 p.m., at the Bencab Museum at Km 6 Asin Road, Tuba, Baguio City. The exhibition runs until Nov. 26.