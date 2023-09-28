DAVAO CITY — The regional office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI 11) launched the first-ever Davao Region Creative Innovation Summit, dubbed FiestaKucha Kadayawan 2023, on Sept. 26 at the Philippine Women’s College in Juna Subdivision, Davao City.

The first in Mindanao, this is the Davao Region’s celebration of the Philippine Creative Industries Month, which aims to celebrate and promote innovation, creativity, and collaboration within the Davao Region’s rapidly growing creative industries. The event showcased the region’s creative talents, fostered networking opportunities, and encouraged cross-disciplinary exchange to drive economic growth and cultural enrichment.

Among the highlights was the presentation of the Davao Region Creative Industry Roadmap 2024.

DTI 11 director Maria Belinda Q. Ambi said that the roadmap is a milestone through the collaborative efforts, consultations, planning, and validation sessions of the Davao Creative Industry players from the private and government sectors.

She said the roadmap aims to foster the vision for Davao to be a sustainable, culture-centered region of diverse, innovative, and world-class creative industries.

It can be recalled that the Regional Development Council (RDC 11) adopted the Davao Region’s Creative Industries Roadmap (DRCIR), 2024-2030 during the Council’s 3rd Quarter Regular Meeting at the Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation, Municipality of Mabini, Davao de Oro on Sept. 15.

The six-year roadmap will also serve as the common blueprint for public and private sector stakeholders to achieve the vision of “a sustainable, culture-centered, Davao Region of diverse, innovative, and world-class creative industries.”

It covers the goals, strategies, policies, as well as programs, activities, and projects (PAPs) for the nine creative industry domains, namely: Audiovisual Media, Digital Interactive Media, Creative Services, Design, Publishing and Printed Media, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Traditional Cultural Expressions, and Cultural Sites, with Education as a transversal or cross-cutting domain.

Aside from the presentation of the roadmap, the FiestaKucha Kadayawan 2023 also presented the Philippine Creative Industries Act (PCIDA) and the DTI Malikhaing Pinoy Program.

The activity showcased the works and aspirations of the creative industries through exhibits, special settings of products, and designs promoting the weaves and products of the local artisans, designers, artists, and emerging communities.

The summit featured keynote speakers and panel discussions led by industry experts, and successful creative entrepreneurs who will share their insights, experiences, and innovative ideas.

It was highlighted with experimental workshops, art exhibitions and performances, and networking opportunities.

“We shall be honoring our national artists for dance, painting, and visual arts as outstanding creative industry players. This event marks a significant milestone in the region’s creative landscape and is poised to bring together visionaries, innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs from various creative sectors,” Ms. Ambi said.

Ms. Ambi said the summit was substantive in terms of forms and content.

“We take inspiration and encouragement for all these efforts to the Creative Industries Development Act of 2022 providing the policy and governance’s framework in enhancing the global competitiveness of the Philippine creative industries,” she said. — Maya M. Padillo