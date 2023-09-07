Dining In/Out (09/07/23)

1 of 11

The Pen offers classic HK mooncakes

WITH the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaching — this year it falls on Sept. 29 — The Peninsula Boutique is ready to unveil its classic mooncake offerings that are flown all the way from The Peninsula Hong Kong (HK). These Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes have become the most sought-after seasonal delights from The Peninsula Boutique. Seasonal favorites egg custard and the traditional white lotus seed paste with egg yolk come in boxes of six (Mini lotus seed paste with egg yolk) or four (Mini egg custard). For the best of both worlds, there is an eight-piece mooncake box that offers both these flavors in one box. For large quantity orders, e-mail penboutiquepmn@peninsula.com. For inquiries or further information on The Peninsula’s mooncakes, call 8887-2888 (trunk line), extension 6691 and 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail Dining PMN@peninsula.com, or visit the website peninsula.com/manila.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila features ‘Mooncake Treasures’

WITH the annual Mid-Autumn Festival coming up this month, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is all set to celebrate the occasion with its “Mid-Autumn Treasures.” Paying tribute to its Hong Kong roots, the hotel’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Lung Hin, is offering a selection of premium mooncakes from until Sept. 30. They come in four flavors: Red bean with double egg yolk, White lotus with double egg yolk, and Red lotus with double egg yolk, and Mixed nuts flavors. They are available in individual boxes (P938); a box of four (P3,488); a box of six (P5,168); a limited-edition box of four (P3,688); or a limited-edition box of six (P5,368). For more information on the “Mid-Autumn Treasures” contact the restaurant at 7720-7777 or e-mail lunghin.mnl@marcopolohotels.com.

New World’s Jasmine highlights handcrafted mooncakes

THE NEW World Makati Hotel offers a selection of mooncakes in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, crafted by the chefs at Jasmine restaurant. Available until Sept. 30, the four varieties are Red Bean, Red Lotus, White Lotus, and Five Kernels. The first three variants each have two egg yolks inside. The Five Kernels mooncake contains a blend of watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and peanuts. A pair of mooncakes goes for P1,488 net and a set of four for P2,488 net, which come in red and gold packaging. A box of six mooncakes with a bottle of wine goes for P4,488 net. Bulk purchases as well as Club Epicure members can avail themselves of discounts. For reservations, guests can call 8811-6888 ext. 3679, e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, or send a mobile message on Viber or Whatsapp via 0917-888-4194.

Newport celebrates Oktoberfest early

FOR bier or wurst, Newport World Resorts’ Oktoberfest’s early bird promo is available until Sept. 17. In collaboration with Hilton Manila, Oktoberfest sets up a weekend-long festival from Oct. 19 to 21 at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Avail of the early bird rate of P4,800 net per head and look forward to free-flowing beers and spirits from the Weihenstephan Brewery, an authentic German feast featuring meats, pretzels, desserts, and more. The regular price of P5,200 net will be charged starting Sept. 18 to Oct. 21. For inquiries, contact Jimmy Iglesias at 0917-872-8734 and JD Dionio at 0917-878-8568.

Kee Wah Supreme Mooncake returns to Manila

AS THE MID-Autumn Festival approaches, Kee Wah Bakery once again brings its premium mooncakes to the Philippines for a limited time. The bakery’s new line of traditional and contemporary mooncake flavors is now available on its official social media channels, e-commerce platform store, delivery apps, and store branches. Kee Wah Supreme Mooncakes come in the bakery’s signature tin can dEcorated with a classic emperor’s portrait. Available are full six (185g) white lotus seed paste mooncake with two yolks and Golden lotus seed paste mooncake that both come in four-piece tins for P3,400. There are also mini variants (60g) which contain single yolks available in eight-piece boxes for P2,500. Other flavors include Red bean paste mooncake (four pieces/tin, P3,100), Assorted nuts mooncake (four pieces/tin, P3,200), and Red bean paste mooncake with two egg yolks (four pieces/tin, P3,300). Then there are Kee Wah Celestial Series Mooncakes in sweet and savory flavors. This series offer the Quadrangle Mooncake Gift Box containing four assorted best-seller mooncakes for P4,500, the Supreme Assorted Mini Mooncake with eight assorted mooncakes for P2,600, and the Supreme Selected Mini Mooncake with eight assorted mooncakes for P2,500. The bakery also offers more novel creations such as Mini red bean paste mooncake with mandarin peel (eight pieces/box, P3,200) and Assorted nuts mooncake with salted pork (P3,200). There are also lower calorie versions of their classic mooncakes, made with natural sugar substitute, maltitol. Other mooncake flavors are a line of Egg Custard Mooncakes and several kinds of Chinese Ham Mooncakes. Produced and imported from Hong Kong, the Kee Wah Bakery products are available through the following channels: the Lazada Official Store (Hong Kong Kee Wah Products Philippines), the Shopee Official Store (Hong Kong Kee Wah Products PH); Pickaroo, Metromart, and GrabMart (Kee Wah Bakery); and the Tiktok Shop (@keewahph). There are also stores at Robinsons Magnolia, S Maison, and The Podium.

The Backroom adds new cocktails to menu

AWARD-WINNING speakeasy bar, The Back Room — at Shangri-La The Fort, 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig — is serving 13 unique concoctions. Each drink is served with question cards to spark conversation. “The bar’s philosophy is more tipple than fare. Our 13 new signature cocktails are categorized into five themes based on taste preference which were named after a specific narrative of the Prohibition Era: Jag Juice (strong, flavor-forward), Giggle Water (sophisticated and glamorous), Live Wire (refreshing), Moonshine (experimental), and On a Toot (for sharing),” Volkan Ibil, head mixologist of Shangri-La The Fort, said in a statement.

Palenque by Claude Tayag opens at New Gateway Mall 2

OPENING soon at Araneta City’s New Gateway Mall 2 is Palenque by Claude Tayag, a new food destination that will celebrate the diversity of regional specialties from all over the Philippines. The Pampango artist/chef and food show host Claude Tayag envisions the place to be a Filipino themed-food arena featuring some of the most sought-after chefs and restaurateurs from across the country, putting them together at the Upper Ground B level of the New Gateway Mall 2. The stalls will include Bale Dutung of Claude Tayag; Al Puruganan’s Ilocos cuisine; Tatung’s Cebu offerings and delicacies; Miguel Moreno’s Palm Grill which offers authentic cuisine from Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi Tawi; Sea Salt Davao Grill; Chicken Fandian and more Bacolod delicacies, among others. There will be bazaars and fairs to help bring regional celebrations closer to diners in the Cubao, Quezon City mall. Palenque by Claude Tayag will also offer a wide array of pasalubong to bring home. Several stores will be dedicated to regional specialties, produce and handicrafts. A special-event section will be the venue for cookbook and product launchings, cooking demos and lectures.

Luxury Tequila Don Julio 1942 now in PHL

DIAGEO, makers of liquors such as Johnnie Walker, continues to further develop the premium spirits segment by introducing Don Julio 1942 Tequila to the Philippines. “At Diageo, our purpose is to be part of every celebratory occasion of Filipinos. With the introduction of Don Julio 1942 Tequila, we are excited to offer a luxury tequila brand to discerning consumers while encouraging them to drink better, not more,” Rajesh Joshi, General Manager, Diageo Philippines, was quoted as saying in a press release. Don Julio 1942 Tequila is handcrafted in honor of the year Don Julio González began his journey as a tequila maker. Don Julio González revolutionized the tequila industry in Mexico more than 80 years ago with unconventional methods that led to the production of one of the highest quality tequilas in the world and set a new standard for decades to come. Don Julio 1942 is produced in small batches and aged for a minimum of two and a half years. This aging process yields a rich, complex flavor profile with notes of caramel and chocolate on the nose and heady flavors of tropical fruit, warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave on the tongue. It is packaged in a bottle whose tall, elegant shape was inspired by the long, pointed leaves of the blue agave. Don Julio 1942 received two gold medals and one silver medal at the Global Spirit Masters in 2022. Don Julio Tequila is now available at S&R, Zalora, and through Diageo Private Sales via diageoprestige.ph@diageo.com. For more information about Don Julio 1942, visit www.donjulio.com or follow @donjuliotequila on Instagram.

Louis XIII Cognac’s Rare Cask 42.1 now in PHL

A DECADE after the launch of the 2nd edition of the Rare Cask legacy, Louis XIII Cognac has released Rare Cask 42.1. The single tierçon contains a limited number of 775 uniquely crafted black crystal decanters. Its predecessors Rare Cask 42.6 was introduced in 2013 while Rare Cask 43.8 was first unveiled in 2009. Crafted by 20 master craftsmen, each jewel-like decanter sports a white gold and rhodium-finished neck, engraved with quadrilobe patterns like France’s fleur de lys. Its accompanying crystal glasses featuring black quatrefoils and a serving pipette crowned with a black medallion. To commemorate the unveiling of Rare Cask 42.1, an exclusive event was held in Venice, Italy, with a subsequent local launch in the Philippines at Gallery MiraNila in Quezon City. For more information, visit: https://rarecask-42-1.louisxiii-cognac.com.

Mang Inasal celebrates Grandparents’ Day

MANG INASAL Palabok treats customers to Palabok meals at discounted rates in celebration of Grandparents’ Day. Every day until Grandparents’ Day on Sept. 10, lolos and lolas can enjoy Mang Inasal’s Grandparents’ Day Treats which include two Palabok Solo plus two small drinks for ₱169 (saving ₱21) and two Palabok Solo plus two Extra Creamy Halo-Halo 8oz. for ₱189 (saving ₱39). “As part of our year-long 20th anniversary celebration, we give our lolos and lolas a special treat this Grandparents’ Day,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. “We know how much our grannies love the Mang Inasal Palabok so we are offering it as special meals that they can enjoy with their families.” The Grandparents’ Day Treats promo is available for dine-in and takeout at all Mang Inasal stores nationwide.

Goldilocks releases 2 new celebration cakes

THIS September, Goldilocks has two new celebration cake offerings: Luscious Chocolate (P540), a double-layered chocolate chiffon cake filled and iced with velvety chocolate frosting, with a design of two-toned chocolate buttercream icing and a sprinkle of chocolate chips on top of delicate rosettes; and the Rainbow Magic cake (P590), a three layer cake with different flavors per layer — vanilla, strawberry, and ube flavor — with ube and strawberry buttercream between layers, and topped with rainbow-colored rosette and sprinkles. Check out Goldilocks’ menu and order via GrabFood, FoodPanda, or through www.goldilocksdelivery.ph.

Milkana’s creamy lollipops are here

MILKANA, Savencia’s international brand, was born more than 60 years ago in the Alps, with products made using milk from Allgäu. The No. 1 processed cheese in Germany and sold across Europe, China, Egypt, and Africa, Milkana now introduces its latest Creamy Lollipops to the Philippines. The Creamy Lollipops are new premium dairy snacks for children which are made with no added preservatives. They are available in four flavors: Fruit Heart Strawberry, with real fruit filling; Yogurt N Fruits; Mixed Berries; and Milky Ice Cream. Children can also collect the Creamy Lollipops’ fun sticks and animal designs packaging. Flora Guyenot, Southern Asia Marketing Director of Savencia Fromage & Dairy, makers of Milkana, said in a statement: “Here at Savencia, we are always looking at new ways to provide better nutrition to consumers worldwide. Guided by our company’s mission — To Lead the Way to Better Food — we are happy and proud to launch our Milkana Creamy Lollipops in the Philippines in the spirit of contributing and helping parents bring healthy and nutritional snacks to their young ones.” The Milkana Creamy Lollipops from Savencia are available at Robinsons, The Marketplace, Shopwise, South Supermarket, SM Supermarkets (SVI, SM Hypermarket, and Savemore), S&R, Landers, All Day, Unimart, Cash&Carry, Makati Supermarket, Pioneer Centre, Hi-Top, and Alfamart. The pops are suitable for children from three years and above.