Entertainment News (07/07/23)

The Itchyworms performs at Shangri-La Plaza

Filipino rock legends, The Itchyworms, take center stage on July 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Atrium of the Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong. Brace yourself for an unforgettable evening filled with electrifying music and incredible performances. Since their formation in 1996, The Itchyworms have consistently delivered a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly unique. With each listen, their music resonates deeply, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their fans. Their chart-topping hits “Akin Ka Na Lang,” “Beer,” and “Gusto Ko Lamang Sa Buhay” conquered the local music scene and captivated international audiences across Dubai, Singapore, and the United States. Despite the recent departure of their lead guitarist, Chino, who moved to Canada, The Itchyworms continue to ignite the stage with their incredible energy and passion. They have recently released a new single titled “Panic in My Mind,” a nostalgic throwback to their ’90s indie rock roots. This catchy and upbeat track, infused with captivating vocals and poignant lyrics, is sure to resonate with fans old and new, creating an unforgettable musical experience. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Gourmet movie snacks at Newport

Newport World Resorts plays host to a crossover between the cinematic universe and gourmet culinary adventure. In collaboration with the kitchen of the Garden Wing Cafe, Newport Cinemas expands the world of classic movie snacks into a star-studded menu as the first-ever and only cinema snack bar in the Philippines to feature deluxe pastries and sandwiches. The upgraded cinema snack bar includes an array of sandwiches from the Classic Club, the Cuban panini, and a meat-loaded tortilla to other hearty bites such as creamy cheese rolls and baked pink salmon quiches. For sweet tooth cravings there are a variety of desserts including eclairs in strawberry, pistachio, and dark chocolate, cookies and cream, and dulce de leche. Now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is showing at Newport Cinemas, discover the best movie-watching snack pairing including fudge brownie or more from the snackbar’s assortment of baked goods. For more information on Newport Cinemas, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Alanis Morissette to perform in Manila for 2 nights

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill concert is coming to the Philippines. The Canadian-American singer-songwriter will perform on Aug. 1 and 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The concert celebrates her breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill, in 1995 which spawned songs like “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket.” Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill concert in Manila is promoted by Ovation Productions with TAPGO.TV as the official media partner. Day 2 concert tickets are still available at smtickets.com. Ticket prices range from P2750 (general admission) to P14,700 (SVIP). For more details and inquiries about the concert,check the official website and Facebook page of Ovation Productions at https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproduvction.