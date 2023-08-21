From Spongebob Squarepants to EXO’s Chanyeol: Inside Ever Bilena’s back-to-back August launches

1 of 2

By Zsarlene B. Chua

AUGUST is shaping up to become one of Ever Bilena Cosmetics’ busiest months as the local beauty brand has given its fans not one but two launches across its Ever Bilena and Careline brands — from an exciting collaboration with a beloved animated series, to naming its first international male ambassador, here’s what Ever Bilena has prepared for this month.

CARELINE X SPONGEBOB COLLECTION

“Oh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” For over 20 years, Spongebob and his ragtag group of marine friends (if you can count a squirrel a marine animal) have regaled multiple generations with their hilarious hijinks and antics. And now, the fifth-longest-running American animated series collaborated with Careline in bringing a new collection of cosmetics featuring the beloved Bikini Bottom residents.

“We work[ed] closely with Viacom and Paramount Global to ensure the makeup collaboration accurately represents the quality, the personality, the colors, and aesthetic, essentially everything the Spongebob is known and adored for,” Denice Sy, chief sales and marketing officer of Ever Bilena Cosmetics, said in a press release.

The collection, which Ms. Sy said was a year in the making, was the first time Spongebob Squarepants collaborated with a Filipino brand.

Careline may be Ever Bilena’s cosmetics line that promises clean, vegan beauty and targets the younger generations (Gen Z), but as a millennial who grew up with Spongebob on Nickelodeon, I also enjoyed this collection very much.

The six-piece collection features Oh My Blush Liquid Blush (P325/9.5ml) in four shades — Girly Girl (a blue-red shade for those with deeper, cooler skin tones), Red Ahoy (a brick-red shade for those with deeper, warmer skin tones), Shell Pink (a mauve pink shade for those with fairer, warmer tones), and Pink Patricia (a bubblegum pink shade for those with fairer, cooler tones).

Each shade promises incredible mileage such that “one dot goes a long way” and staying power that will stay “one eternity later” (a Spongebob meme). It also contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E for a little boost of skincare.

Quick review: While this writer hasn’t had the chance to truly put the blushes through their paces, the few days I have been using this proved that the product does go a long way and less IS more when applying — one to two dots is often more than enough. Pigmentation and pay off are great as it managed to stay on during an entire work-from-home day (haven’t been able to use it when I go outside) with very minimal fading.It also does not apply streaky and patchy and gives you enough time to blend it in before it sets.

Another plus is the packaging is incredibly cute (each bottle features a Spongebob character) and feels premium! Definitely a must-buy.

Aside from the liquid blush, the collection also includes Contour Y’all Liquid Contour (P325/9.5 ml) and the Shimmery Splash Liquid Highlighter (P325/9.5ml).

The Liquid Contour only comes in one shade, a medium-brown shade that will work for those with fairer, cool-toned skin — hopefully, Careline comes out with more shades so more Filipinos can enjoy the liquid contour. Its formula contains Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter, and Glycerin for extra hydration and moisturization.

Finally, the Shimmery Splash Liquid Highlighter, which Ms. Sy told this writer in a Viber message is her personal favorite, is a silvery-pink highlighter that provides a pearly glow. It also contains Hyaluronic Acid and Castor Seed Oil for that extra skincare oomph.

All in all, this new Careline line is a fun addition to its product line and perfectly combines childhood nostalgia with great skin-caring makeup products.

EXO CHANYEOL NAMED THE NEW EVER BILENA AMBASSADOR

Korean K-Pop superstar Park Chan-yeol of EXO is Ever Bilena’s newest ambassador and the brand’s first-ever male and first international brand ambassador. With him being the newest face of Ever Bilena, the brand is said to be doubling down on its “For Every Beauty” tagline that maintains that beauty is for everyone, and on its “continuous push to produce top-tier product innovations.”

The multihyphenate and multitalented idol is not only a singer and a rapper, but also a guitarist, an actor, a cook, and a philanthropist. Added to his world-class appeal, this makes him “a great representative for Ever Bilena. [As] His heart and positive personality are both aspirational and relatable to Ever Bilena users,” said Ms. Sy in a separate press release.

Park fronts the Every Bilena EB Plus collection that includes EB Plus Shape & Set Brow Duo (P275), EB Plus Fearless Serum Skin Foundation (P325), EB Plus Two-Way Cake Serum Foundation (P250), and the brand’s newest drop, the EB Plus Serum Tinted Lip Balm (P245).

The Spongebob x Careline collection is now available online at Careline’s official Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok shops. It is also available in physical stores at SM Beauty at SM Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, and Watsons Mall Stores.

Shop for the EB Plus collection at all Watsons, SM Beauty at SM Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, The Landmark, W Department Store, and other premiere department stores nationwide and at Ever Bilena’s flagship stores in Shopee, Tiktok, and Lazada.

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games. None of these products recommended are the writer’s clients. These are all independently reviewed and acquired products.

