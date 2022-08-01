NISSAN PHILIPPINES, INC. (NPI) recently gave motoring media and content creators an exclusive hands-on experience of the all-new Kicks e-Power, set for formal launch in the country next month.

The model is seen by NPI as “accelerating the local electrification strategy with another state-of-the-art innovation adding excitement to the daily driving of Filipino motorists.” The model was featured at a two-day event in Clark, Pampanga.

A walkthrough, e-Power explanation, and track activity were led by Nissan Chief Powertrain Engineer Naoki Nakada, Alliance Powertrain Engineering Director for e-Power Akihiro Shibuya, and NPI President Juan Manuel Hoyos. Participants experienced driving the Kicks e-Power on the 4.2-km-long Clark International Speedway, where they reported feeling the instant acceleration that comes with the fully electric motor-driven system that e-Power offers.

NPI said in a release that, unlike conventional hybrids, e-Power “takes Nissan’s existing EV technology and adds a petrol engine whose only role is to charge the battery. This results in a ride that is both fuel-efficient and powerful, while also being quieter than a traditional petrol-powered car.”

Mr. Hoyos added, “The momentum toward electric mobility is steadily growing. There are more Filipinos looking to shift to more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly options, and that includes vehicles… Staying true to our goal of providing innovation for excitement, the all-new Kicks e-Power is a gateway for customers to adopt electrified vehicles, while still enabling a satisfying and fun ride. Nissan is giving customers a vehicle option with high-level performance that eliminates concerns surrounding driving range and lack of charging infrastructure.”

The Kicks e-Power also features the e-Pedal Step, which allows both acceleration and deceleration. “This makes everyday driving very smooth. It also helps city driving become easier and less stressful, especially with many Filipino motorists having to brave heavy traffic on a daily basis,” explained Mr. Nakada.

NPI said that the introduction of the Kicks e-Power to the Philippines puts Nissan on track for its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The brand is endeavoring to introduce electrified vehicles exclusively from “early 2030s.”

For more information, visit

nissan.ph or follow Nissan Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.