Birdee takes flight for Asia

1 of 2

TO fully spread her wings as a rising artist, Birdee Sideris (artist name: BIRDEE) knew that she had to perform in Asia.

With shows slated for Aug. 11 at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig, and Aug. 12 at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila, the Sydney-based singer is looking forward to bringing her music to a new audience with the hope that it resonates with people and helps them feel less alone.

Take, for instance, her newest single, “Best Mistake I Never Made,” just one of the many alternative electro-pop earworms that she has helmed. Its dreamy and atmospheric soundscape is paired with contemplative lyrics about setting boundaries in a relationship.

The chorus then crashes in with an electronic immediacy, powerful synths, and thumping kick drums, giving a euphoric feeling of a close escape.

“I want BIRDEE’s identity to be an artist who spreads love and goodness and forms connections no matter the race or gender or sexuality,” she told BusinessWorld in a virtual interview.

“I’m particularly excited about this Asia tour because, coming from an Asian background with my mum being Malaysian-Chinese, I’ll be able to reach people who are part of my culture,” she added.

Ms. Sideris takes pride in her Chinese, Greek, and Russian origins, which she has used to craft her own sound and aesthetic. Her artist name includes her Chinese given name, Wang Wei.

The singer-songwriter, originally from rural Parkes in New South Wales, Australia, splits her time as a dedicated musician and an Aged Care worker.

“I have been a performer since the age of three, playing piano and dancing, so being on stage is second nature to me,” she said.

Her music style ranges from alternative indie pop to electronic pop and she has a wide range of influences that include Jorja Smith, Lana del Rey, and Still Woozy. This is because of her love for “expanding and getting out of the comfort zone.”

Collaborations are also on her mind, with Filipino R&B pop singer Denise Julia on her list of people she would love to work with.

“I’m drawn to alt-pop because there’s so many outlets and ways of making it. There’s no one kind of sound, so I can be creative,” she said.

The Asia leg of her On My Own tour started on Aug. 9 in Manila and will conclude on Sept. 16 in Singapore. Her latest single, “Best Mistake I Never Made,” is out on all digital music platforms worldwide. — Brontë H. Lacsamana