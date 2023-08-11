Linya-Linya Land makes a comeback in 2023

LINYA-LINYA Land, a music festival put together by popular statement shirt brand Linya-Linya — best known for eye-catching designs and witty puns — returns after a four-year absence on Aug. 26.

This time, its lineup will feature some of the most notable names not only in music but also in comedy and art, marking an expansion of the local creative community with which the brand collaborates.

The event had been on hold due to the pandemic, but their shirt and online content production continued all the while, with the festival’s return always on the back of their minds, according to Linya-Linya founder Ali Sangalang.

“Life has been hard lately. Many are stressed and tired, but we always say that there are reasons to smile, laugh, stay strong, fight, and continue,” Mr. Sangalang told BusinessWorld at the press event early in August.

“In partnership with Gabi Na Naman Productions, we’ll gather the best Filipino musicians, comedians, and artists — all collaborators of Linya-Linya over the years — not just to entertain, but to push for meaningful advocacies.”

Filipino singer-songwriters and bands including Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, Nica Del Rosario, the Cheats, Autotelic, and DJ Ayel lead the bill, alongside standup comedians Victor Anastacio, Nonong Ballinan, GB Labrador, James Caraan, and Jeleen Cubillas.

The non-performing headliners are comic artists like Manix Abrera, Rob Cham, and Pol Medina, Jr., whose work will be exhibited at the art market.

Muralists/illustrators Panch Alvarez and AG Saño will also lead live art-making experiences. The resulting works will then be auctioned at the event, and the proceeds will go to Linya-Linya Land’s advocacy partners: AHA! Learning Center and the Angat Buhay Foundation.

“At the venue, we’ll also provide a space where our partners can set up and connect with the Linya-Linya community. There, the audience can learn more about their programs or sign up as volunteers.” said Mr. Sangalang.

Aside from performances on the main stage, the festival will have spaces for arts and crafts, side activities, fair-themed games, and lifestyle/wellness booths. To add to the entertainment, aspiring artists in music, spoken-word poetry, comedy, and other performance art forms will be given a chance to showcase their talents at an open-mic session.

Linya-Linya Land will be held on Aug. 26 at 123 Block, Mandala Park, in Mandaluyong City, from 3 p.m. onwards.

Early Bird Regular tickets, which include a raffle stub and a general admission ticket, are worth P900. Early Bird VIP tickets, which include general admission, a raffle stub, a swag bag, and a limited-edition poster, cost P1,700. They are available via bit.ly/linyalinyaland23 and at select Linya-Linya stores in Metro Manila. — Brontë H. Lacsamana