THREE short films featuring the iconic cosmopolitan scenery of Hong Kong make up “Hong Kong In The Lens By Asian Directors,” a project produced by CJ ENM and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

These films are Toss Coin, a Star Cinema-produced rom-com from the Philippines; Hong Kong, Within Me, a romantic fantasy from South Korea; and Zi Mui, a family drama from Thailand.

“HKTB never dictated what to do. They guided us based on our genres what areas of Hong Kong to shoot in, so that our three films wouldn’t all show the same places,” said Cathy Garcia-Sampana, who directed Toss Coin, at its special screening on Dec. 10.

This was familiar territory for Ms. Garcia-Sampana who shot her 2019 film Hello Love, Goodbye entirely in Hong Kong, making this the second time she would showcase the country’s culture in her work.

Toss Coin marks many firsts, however. It is her first short film following a long career of directing full-length Filipino rom-coms. It was also her first time working with the two leads, Alexa llacad and KD Estrada, a Gen Z love team known as KDLex.

Ms. Ilacad and Mr. Estrada play strangers who fall in love as they test their beliefs in fate and their courage to take chances. The film showcases a variety of buildings and art spaces as the two sort of play hide and seek with each other as they traverse Hong Kong.

“HKTB and CJ ENM toured us around and made me choose. When I saw the murals in Sai Kung, I decided we’d shoot there,” said Ms. Garcia-Sampana.

Other cultural points of interest shown in the film are M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, and the hip PMQ mall in Central.

Meanwhile, the other two films in the project showcase differing sides of the city. Korean director Kang Yunsung captures Victoria Harbour from various bayside restaurants as the leads of Hong Kong, Within Me make local delicacies. Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya portrays Hong Kong at night as the two sisters in Zi Mui go bar hopping in Central and the Western District.

For Ms. Garcia-Sampana, it was a very memorable project to be a part of. “[HKTB] were very generous with giving us the freedom to make our own stories,” she said.

All three films will air on tvNAsia this month and on Viu starting Dec. 11, with Philippine premieres on A2Z and Kapamilya Channel to be announced. — Brontë H. Lacsamana