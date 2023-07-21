THE REST Is Noise PH (TRIN) will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a show at Balcony Music House, Makati City on Aug. 12.

The lineup includes Baguio’s very own Dilaw, who will be performing for the very first time on the TRIN stage, and alt-rock icon Sandwich, who just released their new single “Nyare” over the summer.

Indie favorites SOS and Oh, Flamingo! will mark their return as part of the TRIN roster, along with Davao-based hip-hop crew PLAYERTWO and neo-R&B boyband KINDRED.

Limited pre-sale tickets are on sale via GCash for P700, while regular tickets are at P800. Tickets are available on bit.ly/trin8thanniv.