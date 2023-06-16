CONCERT

Overpass

Featuring Baekhyun, Jeon Somi, and B.I

June 11

Smart-Araneta Coliseum, Araneta City, Quezon City

K-POP solo acts Baekhyun, Jeon Somi, and B.I headlined the Overpass music concert with thrilling performances at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Even amidst the heavy rain, fans eagerly flocked to the stadium to see their idols for the two-hour concert after years of unrest.

“They’re always beautiful. I’m so happy… Mahal kita,” rapper Kim Han Bin, known under his stage name B.I, said to his fans who are collectively known as ID.

B.I was the first act of the night, gracing the Manila stage for the second time this year as a solo artist under 131, his self-founded record label.

In his 45-minute set, B.I hyped the crowd with vigorous performances of his songs including “BTBT,” “Waterfall,” “MICHELANGELO,” “Illusion,” “Flame,” “COSMOS,” and even “One and Only,” his solo track as a previous member and leader of boy band iKON under YG Entertainment.

Together with the audience, B.I filmed a TikTok dance challenge onstage for the lead track “Dare to Love” of his new album To Die For.

Stunned by the number of people at the venue, soloist Jeon Somi debuted on the first Philippine stage as the next performance.

“Fun fact… the Philippines might be the first country I ever visited,” Somi said and introduced herself onstage, saying that her mother came to the country when she was pregnant with Somi.

“I definitely tasted the mango… I had a lot last night, [and] this morning. I’m all mango,” she added on food she loved from the Philippines.

Aside from strawberry candy Potchi and pork tocino, Somi said that she is open to try other Filipino food like balut.

Among the few Filipino phrases Somi has learned, her fans — who are called Sommungchi — were most in awe of her cute rendition of “hay nako!”

Charming the crowd for the next 30 minutes, Somi performed “XOXO,” “What You Waiting For,” “Birthday,” “DUMB DUMB,” and a rock version of her personal favorite, “Anymore.”

As the final act of the night, boy group EXO’s main vocalist Baekhyun returned to the Philippines after four years, this time taking the stage solo.

Dressed in red outfits, fans of EXO — called EXO-Ls — greeted Baekhyun with light sticks illuminating most of the arena.

“I love Manila. I missed you so much,” Baekhyun said to fans. “Maraming, maraming salamat. Ramdam na ramdan ko po kung gaano niyo ako hinintay (Thank you very very much. I truly feel how much you have been waiting for me),” he said, with help from the Korean to Filipino translator.

Baekhyun drove the crowd wild with suave performances of his tracks “UN Village,” “Betcha,” “Candy,” “Love Again,” and “Bambi,” which he showcased live for the second time since its release in 2021.

“Babalik ako… I promise,” Baekhyun said, using a new Filipino phrase he learned meaning “I shall return.” “See you again, OK? Promise?” he said as he closed his 30-minute set and promoted EXO’s return in July.

Fans were left crying after the soloist left the stage, concert host and actress Denise Laurel mentioned.

EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin terminated their exclusive contract with record label SM Entertainment on June 1, filing lawsuits against the agency for withheld payments.

The K-Pop Overpass music concert was presented by Cornerstone (CS) Concerts and OctoArts Entertainment. — Miguel Antivola