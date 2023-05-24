Arts&Culture (05/24/23)

1 of 6

Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical adds shows

THE PRODUCERS of Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical have added 18 show dates for June. The nostalgic ride continues for the Filipino hit musical with 18 shows added to the docket. Set to the music of the Eraserheads, the musical follows four friends, from their carefree youth to an incident that scars them for the rest of their lives. Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical goes onstage every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are now available at Newport World Resorts Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets outlets, with prices ranging from P1,079 to P3,776. For more information on Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical and its show schedule, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts and @fullhousetheater on Facebook and Instagram, @nwresorts on Twitter. Follow the official AHEB TikTok account @aheb.2023.

New e-book of poetry released

A RECENTLY released e-book, Muddling Through Middle Age: 200 Sonnets by Edgardo S. Tugade, is a collection of 200 sonnets dating from 2009, when Mr. Tugade was 45, to 2022, when he was 58. According to the author, it may be the first collection that tackles the middle-age years of a single gay Catholic Filipino. “It depicts a single gay man at the peak of his physical strength and mental power and the challenges that try them. When the social media allowed him to re-connect with his elementary and high school classmates and teachers, the book also incorporated memories of what was and sentiments on what might have been,” Mr. Tugade said. The poems also tackle close and extended family ties, and the joys and sorrows that are experienced; Mr. Tugade’s work as a print journalist; and what one writer called “the awakening of the poetic faculty.” His views on Christianity, politics and other socioeconomic issues also find expression in verse form. The book can be ordered through the link: https://bit.ly/HappyEbook-OrderForm.

Disney licensed Pinoy artist stages one-man show

“THE FINE Art of Rodel Gonzalez,” a Manila Art Show, an exhibition for the first and only Filipino artist officially licensed to paint Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars artworks, will open at COLLAB Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts on June 3, 5 p.m. Rodel Gonzalez’ exhibition follows a string of international sold out shows in the US and Japan. The Manila Art Show will display and auction off over a hundred art pieces featuring popular Star Wars characters Yoda, the Stormtroopers, and Darth Vader; Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorites Iron Man and Spiderman; and Disney princesses Elsa, Cinderella, and many others. The paintings are done in varying sizes and mediums, such as acrylic on black paper, acrylic on canvas, acrylic on gesso board, oil on canvas, oil on gesso board, oil on aluminum, and giclee on canvas. The collection is curated and organized by Kartini Asia Gallery with special participation of Uniquecorn Strategies. Gonzalez was first accredited by Disney 15 years ago to reproduce the media giant’s iconic characters and scenarios through his paintings. Known for his dry-brush technique and having a keen eye for color, form, and composition, his detailed artworks have been sold across Disney Theme Parks, Cruise Lines, and art galleries in Japan, North America, and Europe.

Paintings inspired by music on view at ARTablado

SIX years since forming the Pintakha Art Society, the group — now made up of 10 members — is holding a two-week exhibit of their works. ARTablado at the third level of Robinsons Galleria will showcase a total of 70 oil and acrylic paintings in their group show entitled “Symphony of Colors,” which runs until May 31. Pintakha, a portmanteau of the words “pinta” (paint) and “likha” (create), was originally made up of seven members who participated in an exhibit for a cause organized by Nathaniel San Pedro and Jan Michael “Mick” Barretto. They ended up seeing each other so often that they decided to put up their own group, Pintakha Art Society, that included Nathaniel, Dominic Urbano, Janet Ballecer, Jeram Apostol, Muriel Macapal, Sherry Macawili and Zorrick Enriquez. Now, Janet Ballecer is joined by her daughter AJ, Enriquez’ wife Ica Horacio-Enriquez has also joined, and Mr. Barretto who initially put together the exhibits is now a full-time visual artist as well. For the Symphony of Colors exhibit, each member presents seven paintings inspired by their moods and emotions. While they have their own unique styles and approaches when it comes to putting brush to canvas. “Symphony of Colors” is Pintakha Art Society’s comeback exhibit after three years of pandemic.

Ballet Manila presents Don Quixote

BALLET Manila opens its 25th performance season on its 27th year with the vibrant and highly entertaining Don Quixote, set to premiere at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City on May 27 at 8 p.m. and May 28 at 5 p.m. “I think dancing Don Quixote as our first full length classical ballet for the year is very appropriate because now is the time to pull out all the stops. Make the dancers and audience just enjoy themselves back onstage and in the theater,” said Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Ballet Manila’s artistic director and chief vexecutive officer, in a statement. Joining the performance is San Francisco Ballet principal dancer Esteban Hernandez who will play the male lead role Basilio. Pia Dames will play the female lead character Kitri. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph or call 8891-9999.

Nayong Pilipino exhibit opens in Tayabas

OVER 150 artifacts from the collection of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) are on display at Casa Comunidad de Tayabas in Quezon Province. On view are ethnographic artifacts from various ethnolinguistic groups, from textiles and farming tools, ritual items, to hunting and warfare, and domestic objects, which the Foundation has cared for in the last five decades. The exhibit, entitled “Masaganang Ani,” is one of the highlights of the Mayohan Festival which commemorates the bountiful harvest in the city. The NPF launched its traveling museum project early this year with the aim of presenting its ethnographic collections to the general public. The exhibit — their fifth this year — is ongoing until June 15. Admission is free.