Arts&Culture (03/01/23)

Lea Salonga joins Broadway’s Here Lies Love cast

LEA SALONGA will be joining the cast and producing team of the Broadway production of the musical Here Lies Love. The disco pop stage musical by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim follows the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos. It began in 2010 as a concept album with vocalists like Sia, Tori Amos, Florence Welch, Natalie Merchant, Steve Earle, among others, premiered as a full-blown musical in 2013. It has since been performed at London’s National Theatre and Seattle Repertory Theatre. The latest staging will have preview performances starting on June 17 at the Broadway Theater in New York City. The official opening night will be on July 20. Ms. Salonga, who will play Aurora Aquino, Ninoy Aquino’s mother, will have a limited engagement from July 11 to Aug. 13. Reprising their roles from the off-Broadway runs are Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos and Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy Aquino.

Mula sa Buwan streaming online in March

BAREFOOT Theatre Collaborative’s musical Mula sa Buwan is set to stream online in March. The professionally shot film of the acclaimed musical is set to stream on March 24, 25, and 26. Tickets will give viewers access to the show within a 24-hour streaming window per date, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. An advance screening will be held on March 18, 7 p.m., at Circuit Makati cinemas. Some of the musical’s cast members will attend the event. Tickets for both the online and in-person screening are available on Ticket2Me.

Art in the Park returns this month

THIS year’s Art in the Park returns onsite on March 19, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati City. Admission to the event is free. Since 2006, the annual Art in the Park has been a venue where artworks, photographs, and mixed media pieces can be purchased at a price cap of P50,000. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/artintheparkph.

Sansó special exhibit benefits disabled artists

PAROLA and the UP Fine Arts Gallery, in cooperation with Fundacion Sanso, present a special exhibition, “I Own a Universe: A Sansó Special,” for the benefit of artists with disabilities of the Special Achievers. This project with Fundacion Sansó is the museum’s first in collaboration with artists with disabilities. It also features works by Juvenal Sansó. I Own a Universe: A Sansó Special runs until March 4 at Fundacion Sansó in 32 V. Cruz St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, San Juan City. It is open Mondays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FUNDACIONSANS0.

CCP Met Opera Live in HD closes with Puccini opera

A MOVING love story set in 1850s Western mining community culminates the 7th season of the CCP Met Opera in HD, the special screenings showcasing the operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera of New York, through the high-definition (HD) digital video technology and Dolby sound, recreating the experience of watching an opera production at the Met “live.” Screening on March 7, 5:30 p.m., at Greenbelt 3 Cinema 2 will be Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s La Fanciulla Del West, a three-act opera based on David Belasco’s The Girl of the Golden West. Eva-Maria Westbroek takes the role of Minnie, the girl of the title and owner of a bar in a Californian mining camp. Jonas Kaufmann sings Dick Johnson, the bandit-turned-lover, hunted by the cynical sheriff Jack Rance, performed by Željko Lučić, who wants Minnie for himself. For tickets and inquiries, call the CCP Box Office at 8832-3704, 8832-1125 local 1409. Visit the CCP website www.culturalcenter.gov.ph for more information.

Tausug book on IHL and Islamic Shariah launched

INTERNATIONAL humanitarian law, also known as the rules of war, aims to protect people from the devastating effects of armed conflict. A 76-page book that was originally written in Arabic and introduces readers to the convergences between IHL and Islamic Shariah is now available in Tausug. Pana’ta: Sara Parmanusiyaan Liyubangsa Ha Islam (Introduction to International Humanitarian Law in Islam) was launched in Zamboanga City on Feb. 22 by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Mindanao State University-Sulu (MSU-Sulu), which partnered to produce the book’s translation into Tausug, a major language spoken in the Sulu archipelago and Zamboanga. “By translating this important Arabic reference work into Tausug, we hope that there will be greater discourse surrounding IHL and Islamic law among Tausug speakers,” said Boris Michel, the ICRC’s Head of Delegation in the Philippines. “We aim to empower and inform Filipinos about how they can be protected during times of conflict.” It was translated from the original Arabic text, Muqadima fi ‘l-qanun ad-duwali al-insani fi ‘l-Islam, which was written by Dr. Zaid bin Abdul Karim Al-Zaid of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Saudi Arabia. Partner schools in the Zamboanga peninsula and Sulu will receive free hard copies of the book. It is also available for free download on the ICRC’s Religion and Humanitarian Principles website.

Silverlens opens 2 shows in March

SILVERLENS is opening two shows in its Manila gallery on March 2. Both wil run until April 5. The first is “Ocular Vocabulary,” a solo exhibition by Thai artist Mit Jai Inn. “Ocular Vocabulary” is a visual language-game that echoes Wittgenstein’s concept of “Sprachspiel,” in which meaning is ever malleable and relative. Thus, meaning is generated through collaborative interaction, where meaning emerges within the context of individual experience. The exhibition will feature several of his ongoing series such as Actants, Marking Stones, Book, Capsule, and Grid, as well as his latest series, the Bangkok Apartments. This participatory work invites viewers to take a painted object made from recycled material in exchange for sharing documentation. The project is inspired by an earlier project by Mit, Vienna Apartments (1991), in which the artist invited his friends and residents of the city to take an object made from found material and furniture and open their homes for a public exhibition. The second exhibit is Wawi Navarroza’s “As Wild As We Come”. First exhibited at Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery in London last year, and recently shown at Art Fair Philippines’ Special Exhibitions section, this new body of work marks a transformative phase in the artist’s life and practice, from moving countries to becoming a mother. This vivid collection of self-portraits is a celebration of birth and rebirth for Navarroza — as an artist, as a woman, as a mother.

Disney in Concert returns

DISNEY in Concert, Live Your Dream, featuring some of the most famous music from Disney animated feature films, features the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Rodel Colmenar, with singers from the US. The concert will be held on March 31, 8 p.m., and April 1, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at The Theatre At Solaire, Parañaque City. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.