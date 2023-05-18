Cocktails to make at home

1 of 5

REMY MARTIN has come up with five cocktail recipes using its 1738 Accord Royal — a unique blend of cognac with a distinctive combination of flowery, fruity, and toasted tastes — which can be made at home.

RÉMY SIDECAR

A fresh, crisp, and well-balanced classic from the 1920s, the Rémy Sidecar uses only three ingredients: 30 ml of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 20 ml of Cointreau, and 10 ml of lemon juice. Pour these into a shaker filled with ice, strain, and pour into a coupette glass. Add an orange peel for rich flavor or lemon peel for freshness.

ROYAL TOM COLLINS

For an outdoor party, this refreshing cocktail is best paired with warm weather and grilled flavors. Combine 45 ml of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 20 ml of lemon juice, and 20 ml of simple syrup in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake, strain, and add ice to a highball glass. Add club soda on top, then garnish with a lemon wheel and brandied cherry.

ROYAL MANHATTAN

This aromatic short drink can be prepared quick and easy. It will be ready to serve in five minutes by pouring 60 ml of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 30 ml sweet vermouth, and a dash of Angostura bitters over ice in a mixing glass. Stir and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a brandied cherry.

THE RÉMY COQUITO

The creaminess and sweetness of The Rémy Coquito’s soft notes of toffee make perfect as a holiday after-dinner drink.

It is made with 45 ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 25 ml evaporated milk, 25 ml coconut cream, 15 ml sweetened condensed milk, and 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer to an 8 oz rocks glass, and grate cinnamon and nutmeg on top before serving.

COSMOPOLITAN DELIGHT NO. 2

Cosmopolitan Delight No. 2 is one of the classic cognac cocktails, jazzed up with a red wine float for parties and girls’ nights out.

To make this cocktail, prepare 50 ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 10 ml Cointreau, 7 ml orgeat or 15 ml simple syrup, 15 ml lemon juice, and 20 ml red wine. Mix all the ingredients, shake, and strain over crushed ice, and top with a 20 ml (⅔ oz) red wine float.

To learn more about Rémy Martin and its products, visit www.remymartin.com, follow fb.com/RemyMartinPhilippines on Facebook and @remymartin on Instagram for updates and upcoming events. Rémy Martin is available at boozy.ph, singlemalt.ph, flasked.ph, boozeshop.ph, and clink.ph.