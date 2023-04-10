SSI’s exclusive offers for Spring

THE SSI Group, Inc. steps into a stylish spring with exclusive discounts. From April 9 to 16, fashion-forward shoppers at Nine West can enjoy up to 30% off on select regular items and extra 15% off on sale items, whether the perfect pair of heels or a trendy handbag. From April 9 to 11, shoppers who buy two or more regular items from Armani Exchange can get their hands on a 15% discount on the total purchase. Kurt Geiger gives a 20% discount on select footwear. Steve Madden offers a 15% discount on selected merchandise. For London-born brand Dune, known for its shoes and bags, avail of the 20% off on regular items and additional 10% on sale items. Superga’s iconic footwear can be anyone’s trusty companion as it offers 15% discount on regular items. SSI’s Easter 2023 offers are available via SSI’s Customer Service team The Specialist, brand stores, Trunc.ph, and Rustans.com. Also, My SSI Life app members can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 10% off from Dashing Diva and Max&Co.; there are 15% discounts as well from Polo Ralph Lauren and Hamley’s. Payless also offers P1,000 off with a minimum spend of P5,000. For more information and updates, visit www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook.

Sperry, Brooks Brothers collaborate on preppy boat shoe

ICONIC shoemaker Sperry teams up with another paragon of American fashion, Brooks Brothers, to create a limited-edition boat shoe that melds both of their sartorial sensibilities and craftsmanship. Sperry has taken their most iconic silhouette, the Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe and added a kiltie treatment of leather strips across the vamp for a sophisticated, yet stylish look. Handcrafted in Maine by artisans in Rancourt, the shoe features materials like full-grain leather and lambskin. The Sperry x Brooks Brothers Authentic Original 2-Eye Kiltie is available for P8,995 at Sperry’s official webstore www.sperry.com.ph and selected Sperry retail stores nationwide.

Longchamp goes glamping for Spring-Summer 2023

FOR SPRING-SUMMER 2023, Longchamp is inspired by glamping — glamorous camping. The collection explores two contrasting yet complementary ambiances. The first takes inspiration from nature, travel, and authenticity. In this section of the collection, Longchamp Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine uses natural materials, including linen, cotton, and silk, while the color palette draws nuances of tan, beige and ecru from the trees, flowers and earth. The second ambiance plays with contrast in a more festive, glamorous, sporty spirit. The collection includes the Le Pliage Cuir bag embellished with metal rivets, which mirror not only the lights of the party, but also the lurex and sequins of the collection. Carrying over the energy of the day, the Epure line is interpreted in a joyful gradation of tie-dye sunrise shades. Ms. Delafontaine envisions the Spring-Summer 2023 collection as a series of combinations between two ambiances, in which fabrics, prints and colors are playfully mixed and match. “You can twist sequins with stripes. You can twist a metallic leather mini-skirt with a two-tone knit crop top and a leather jacket with glitter polka dots. That’s the essence of the daring and dynamic Longchamp woman.” The collection is accompanied by an array of leather goods, which range from elegantly understated to eye-catching. Longchamp has, for instance, reimagined its iconic Roseau bag in cotton and linen embellished with polka dots, and energized its new Box-Trot line with zesty lemon and candy-pink colorways. Meanwhile, new formats make their debut: a small vanity case and a mini hand-held bag. Simple, stylish accessories provide the finishing touch — witness denim baseball caps with the Longchamp racehorse logo — while avant-garde sunglasses take inspiration from snow and water sports. The shoe collection, meanwhile, welcomes new sneakers, clogs and Le Pliage Re-Play sandals. In an unexpected summer collaboration, Fatboy x Longchamp present an inflatable armchair in recycled polyester featuring an outside pocket with a cowhide leather flap from the emblematic Le Pliage bag. This limited edition in eye-popping shades nods to the key codes of the season. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Rustans.com.