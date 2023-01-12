Home Arts & Leisure Fabelmans, Banshees win top awards as Hollywood embraces Golden Globes
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal.
The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age story based on Mr. Spielberg’s teen years, was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony. Banshees of Inisherin, the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.
The awards are likely to give both movies a boost on the road to the Academy Awards in March.
Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.
A larger, more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA persuaded many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year’s ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.
The show unfolded largely as it had in years past, except for a biting monologue from comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael who opened the show joking, “I’m here because I’m black.”
“One day you’re making mint tea at home. The next day you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” he said at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Comcast Corp.’s NBC network and streamed on Peacock.
Roughly 200 journalists and others from the international film industry voted on this year’s Globes. Among those voters, nearly 52% are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10% who are Black, according to the HFPA.
The following is the full list of winners:
MOVIES
Best Picture-drama — The Fabelmans
Best Picture-musical Or Comedy — The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Animated Film — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Picture (Non-English Language) — Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Best Actress, Drama — Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best Actor, Drama — Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy — Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy — Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress — Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director — Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay — The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
Best Original Score — Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
Best Original Song — RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series — House of the Dragon
Best Musical or Comedy Series — Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — The White Lotus
Best Actress, Drama — Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Drama — Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy — Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy — Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress, Musical, Comedy or Drama — Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Supporting Actor, Musical, Comedy or Drama — Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
— Reuters