BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal.

The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age story based on Mr. Spielberg’s teen years, was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony. Banshees of Inisherin, the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.

The awards are likely to give both movies a boost on the road to the Academy Awards in March.

Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

A larger, more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA persuaded many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year’s ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

The show unfolded largely as it had in years past, except for a biting monologue from comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael who opened the show joking, “I’m here because I’m black.”

“One day you’re making mint tea at home. The next day you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” he said at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Comcast Corp.’s NBC network and streamed on Peacock.

Roughly 200 journalists and others from the international film industry voted on this year’s Globes. Among those voters, nearly 52% are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10% who are Black, according to the HFPA.

The following is the full list of winners:

MOVIES

Best Picture-drama — The Fabelmans

Best Picture-musical Or Comedy — The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Film — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Picture (Non-English Language) — Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Actress, Drama — Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Actor, Drama — Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy — Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy — Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress — Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director — Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh

Best Original Score — Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song — RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series — House of the Dragon

Best Musical or Comedy Series — Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — The White Lotus

Best Actress, Drama — Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Drama — Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy — Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy — Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress, Musical, Comedy or Drama — Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Supporting Actor, Musical, Comedy or Drama — Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie — Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

— Reuters