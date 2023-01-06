EntertainmentNews (01/06/23)

1 of 4

Ebe Dancel marks 20th year with a concert

FILIPINO alternative musician Ebe Dancel celebrates the legacy of the band Sugarfree’s debut album, Sa Wakas, with SA WAKAS: 20th Anniversary Celebration at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong on Jan. 28, 4:30 p.m. The show features a full-length, all-Sugafree set by Mr. Dancel, with the special participation of Mitch Singson, as well as guest performances by Cheats, Johnoy Danao, and The Itchyworms. Mandala Park will also be turned into an amusement venue with carnival games and rides, arts and crafts booths, record and book stores, food stands, and immersive activities. “At the core of Sa Wakas is nostalgia shaped by bittersweet memories and adolescent discoveries,” Ian Urrutia, PR and Marketing Director of GNN Entertainment Productions said in a statement. “We want to honor the impact of Sugarfree’s debut album by reliving the simple joys of going to college or university fairs with friends, family, and loved ones. Looking back doesn’t have to be getting stuck in the past. Sometimes, it’s okay to experience the old times with fondness and a different perspective as it gives new meaning to these memories. We’re finding means not to reimagine Sa Wakas, but to celebrate it.” Special merchandise will be sold exclusively at the venue, and select Ebe Dancel albums and other local/foreign records will be available via Backspacer Records. Tickets to SA WAKAS: 20th Anniversary Celebration are available via bit.ly/sawakas20. Ticket prices are P1,300 for Regular tickets, and P1,800 for VIP tickets which include a meet-and-greet and a signed poster. There are also limited VIP tickets with a vinyl bundle and meet-and-greet available at Backspacer Records’ official website (https://www.backspacerrecords.com/).

La Fille du Régiment Met Opera in HD

BEL CANTO stars Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena star in the Met Opera on HD production of Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment. The opera will be screened on Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., at Greenbelt 3, Makati. The opera is conducted by Enrique Mazzola. La Fille du Régiment tells the story of Marie, an intrepid young orphan raised by a regiment of French soldiers. When the man of her dreams turns out to be a rebel fighting against the French “family” she has always known, Marie must overcome war, fatherly disapproval, and even the discovery of her own noble birth to make her own happily-ever-after ending come true. The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is launching the Met Opera in HD Season 7 series with this production, in cooperation with the Metropolitan Opera of New York, Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc., and Ayala Cinemas. Tickets are available at sureseats.com for P450, and a special rate of P100 for students and young professionals. Contact the CCP Box Office at 883-23704 or 8832-1125 loc. 1409 for more details.

The Vamps live in Manila

BRITISH pop band The Vamps returns to Manila with its Greatest Hits Tour on Feb. 17 at the SM Mall of Asia. The show will highlight their greatest hits, from their debut album Meet The Vamps, until their latest album Cherry Blossom (2020). The Vamps last visited Manila in 2017 for the Middle of the Night Tour. Ticket prices range from P3,000 to P6,250. Tickets are available at SM Tickets. For more information, visit livenation.ph.

Music, costume design the focus of new Babylon featurettes

PARAMOUNT PICTURES has just shared behind-the-scenes featurettes about the costume design and original score of the film Babylon, which will open in theaters across the Philippines starting Feb. 1. Step into the wardrobe of Babylon with costume designer Mary Zophres, and listen to the score by Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz, composer of the original soundtrack. Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Award-winning costume designer Mary Zophres reunited for the third time with director Damien Chazelle after working with him on First Man and La La Land, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. “This is the kind of movie where the characters largely define themselves through what they’re wearing,” says Mr. Chazelle, “so that meant a lot of work for Mary, who was trying to carve out moments for these iconic outfits to give the characters their due at various junctures in the story.” Meanwhile, years before any cameras rolled on Babylon, Mr. Chazelle turned to his longtime collaborator, Justin Hurwitz, who has composed the scores for all of Mr. Chazelle’s films, including Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.