Games Today

(men’s)

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. — Ateneo vs UST

1 p.m. — UP vs UE

4 p.m. — NU vs FEU

6 p.m. — DLSU vs AdU

(women’s)

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. — Ateneo vs AdU

11 a.m. — NU vs DLSU

1 p.m. — UP vs FEU

3 p.m. — UST vs UE

THREE squads go for an inside track to a Top-Two finish that comes with twice-to-beat incentives, three cling for Final Four spots while the others scramble to stay alive in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

With four games to go, the University of the Philippines (UP), National University (NU) and De La Salle University (DLSU) figure in a three-way race so far as Adamson and reigning champion Ateneo rumble to stay inside the Final Four picture then they tackle separate counterparts today (Nov. 8) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UP and NU are tied at 8-2 while DLSU is not far behind at 7-3 with Adamson University (5-5) holding a slim gap over Ateneo de Manila University (4-6) and University of the East or UE (4-6) for the No. 4 spot with Far Eastern University or FEU (3-7) still in play. University of Santo Tomas (UST) lurks at the bottom with a hapless 1-9 card.

Complications will settle down a bit after today’s quadruple-header starting with Ateneo’s bid against the lowly Santo Tomas at 11 a.m. followed by UP’s rebound attempt vs UE at 1 p.m. after bowing to De La Salle, 88-79.

At 4 p.m., NU battles Far Eastern University (FEU) while the red-hot DLSU duels with Adamson in the main game at 6 p.m.

But the spotlight — and the pressure — is on the Ateneo Blue Eagles, who will try to rise back from uncharted territory for the first time in the Tab Baldwin era. Winner of four titles under Mr. Baldwin including a three-peat, Ateneo is suddenly in peril at fifth to sixth spot with UE entering the homestretch of its title defense bid. “Season is not yet over, that’s what we’ve been saying,” said deputy Sandy Arespacochaga after standing in for Mr. Baldwin, who’s been under the weather, in Ateneo’s 65-61 loss to NU.

“We have to embrace the pressure and not back away from it. Now, moving forward, there will be a lot of pressure on us and how we approach this is very important.”

With the defending champions out for survival on a rare occasion, it’s time for UP, NU and DLSU to capitalize on the opportunity as they rumble for the win-once bonuses in the nearing Final Four.

For the Maroons, it’s one game at a time mentality with no worries about the complications in the tightrope race so far.

“Hindi naman ako masyado nagpe-pay attention sa standings kasi syempre we need to deal sa mga games na darating. Wherever it takes us, tatanggapin naman namin iyun as a team,” said UP mentor Goldwin Monteverde, who has steered UP to back-to-back Top-Two finishes in his first two seasons — including a historic championship in 2022 to snap a 36-year title drought. — John Bryan Ulanday