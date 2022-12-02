TWO senior officers of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. took their oath as members of the board of directors of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) before President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. in Malacañang on Nov. 25. Shown in photo along with the newly inducted KBP board of directors are Cignal TV VP/Head of Industry and Regulatory Affairs Erwin V. Galang (farthest left) and Nation Broadcasting Corp. General Manager Raul M. Dela Cruz (farthest right).