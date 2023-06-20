Entertainment News (06/20/23)

1 of 2

Peabo Bryson resets his PH tour

IN A Facebook post, Ovation Productions announced that Peabo Bryson’s postponed Philippine concert tour has been reset although it did not give the new dates. The two-time Grammy winner was originally scheduled for a PH concert tour on July 19, 21, and 23 in Manila at the New Frontier Theater, in Cebu at the Waterfront Hotel, and in Davao at the SMX Convention Center. The company said that pending the new dates, tickets for the original July concerts will be refunded. SM Tickets and TicketNet will handle the procedure of the refund and the process may vary depending on the point of purchase. For more details and updates about the concert check the official website and Facebook Page of Ovation Productions at https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/.

TV5 upgrading reach across the Philippines

IN COOPERATION with Mediaquest, TV5 is expanding its reach to serve viewers in more areas of the country. According to a press release, “Coverage has been improved in the provinces of Cebu, Negros Occidental and Guimaras in the Visayas as well as in the cities of Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos in Mindanao.” TV5 earlier had extended its reach to Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Capas, Tarlac; Naga, Camarines Sur; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and parts of Batangas Province. New transmission towers were set up in June to serve Kalibo, Aklan; San Jose, Mindoro; and Tuguegarao, Cagayan. This month it is extending transmission to Olongapo, Zambales; the Southern Tagalog provinces of Laguna, Cavite and Batangas; as well as Baguio, and Mountain Province. The expansion will allow the network to reach close to 18.5 million individuals in more than 4.5 million Philippine households by August of this year, the release said. Meanwhile, TV5 will be launching a new morning show, Güd Morning Kapatid, on June 19. The show will air Mondays to Fridays at 9:30 a.m. The hosts of the News5 production are Gretchen Ho, Jes Delos Santos, and Justin Quirino. The show will present a blend of current events, trending topics, useful advice, and human-interest stories. It will also add two new anchors — KaladKaren and Mikee Reyes — to its main primetime news program, Frontline Pilipinas which airs at 6:30 p.m., weeknights.

Makilala TV celebrates 10th anniversary

MAKILALA TV, the first and longest-running Filipino-American TV talk show in the New York Metro area, celebrated its 10th anniversary as a platform for showcasing the culture, stories, and voices of the Filipino-American community. To mark the occasion, a reception was held on June 10 at the Sheraton La Guardia in East Flushing, attended by about 50 guests who previously appeared on the show. They were led by Consul General Senen Mangalile, Commissioner Anne del Castillo of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; and Ambassador Mario de Leon, former consul general. Also joining the celebration was Zenaida Mendez, director of Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) El Barrio Firehouse Community Media Center, and the production staff. Throughout its history, Makilala TV has covered a wide range of topics that speak to the Filipino American community: gun violence, entrepreneurship, aging, sex and intimacy, Filipino lesbians and burlesque artists, climate change, COVID frontliners, Black Lives Matter, and more. They recently did an interview with two young girls aged seven and eight, on the topic of school safety. “These are topics not commonly discussed in our community and that’s why we love talking about them,” said co-founder Cristina Pastor who shared how they initially fashioned themselves ala Barbara Walters’s The View. “We wanted it known that Filipinos are not a silent community.” Makilala was founded by Pastor and former public access producer for QPTV and filmmaker Maricor Fernandez. It is co-hosted by author and fitness coach Jen Furer, public health professional Rachelle Peraz Ocampo, and Pastor who also publishes The FilAm newspaper. Produced in partnership with MNN, Makilala TV is broadcast on MNN every other Thursday, Bronxnet TV every Wednesday, and globally on Kapatid International every Sunday. Co-host Jen Furer said the show aired at least 125 episodes and has had 601 guests in its 10 years. As Makilala TV embarks on its 11th season, it will continue to delve into relevant topics, according to co-host Ocampo. Episodes focusing on “Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia: Navigating the Journey” and “Filipinos in Staten Island” are in the pipeline for airing. For more information about Makilala TV and its upcoming episodes, visit www.makilalatv.com or follow them on social media platforms.