Barcelona’s Paradiso tops Best Bar in the World list

FOR the first time in the history of the World’s 50 Best Bars list by William Reed Business Media, two things happened in the Spanish city of Barcelona last week. One, since the list’s inception in 2009, the awarding ceremony was held in Barcelona, the first city to hold it outside London; and, two, for the first time, a bar from Barcelona holds the top spot for the Best Bar in the World for 2022.

Paradiso, founded seven years ago, won the award during a ceremony streamed live online last Tuesday (Wednesday morning in the Philippines). The bar made its first appearance on the list in 2017 as a bar that was One To Watch.

“We thought it was high time to move outside of London, and get this show on the road,” said The World’s 50 Best Bars Director of Content, Mark Sansom. “We couldn’t think of a better city to explore. It is truly one of the world’s cosmopolitan cocktail capitals.”

“The list is compiled by votes from The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises 650 drinks experts,” according to the World’s 50 Best Bars website.

When Paradiso was announced as the World’s No. 1 bar, Mr. Sansom said, “This is a truly momentous moment, as for the first time, the bar goes to outside of New York or London, breaking the deadlock. Making history! Creating a new legend!”

“Known for your creativity, as well as your sustainability, you’re without doubt one of the hardest-working bar teams in the business. You could not deserve this moment more. Enjoy it,” he said.

The bar is located beyond a refrigerator door in a pastrami shop, according to the World’s 50 Best website.

“In the past, themes have encompassed magic and space, and this year the inspiration is the Evolution of Humankind. Of the 15 new cocktails, try Fleming, inspired by the discovery of penicillin, which explores fermentation with a mushroom spore rim. But for more aesthetic drama, the hot tot is On Fire, a sharing milk punch cocktail, with bourbon, oloroso sherry, tahini, sweet potato and smoked milk. Served in a clear, round dish, with garnishes created in the Paradiso lab to represent humankind’s ancestors sitting around a fire, the cocktail uses a laser to create a flame which smokes the Jerez wine. Drinks don’t look or taste like this anywhere but at Paradiso,” the website said.

For his part, Paradiso’s creative-in-chief and co-owner Giacomo Giannotti said, “I don’t know where to start. I start to say thank you, first of all, to my family.” He then thanked his team, and dedicated his award to his wife and co-owner, Margarita Sader. The team cheered and jumped on stage. During an interview streamed on Instagram after the event, Mr. Giannotti said, “I still don’t believe it.”

“Passion! That’s what got us here,” said Mr. Giannotti in an interview posted on the website. “We are so proud. It’s the best recognition we could ever have — for us, for our team and for our clients.”

Ms. Sader, during the Instagram interview, looked at her husband and said, “I’m so proud. I’m so proud.” — JLG

The World’s 50 Best Bars for 2022 are as follows:

1. Paradiso, Barcelona

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

3. Sips, Barcelona

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

5. Little Red Door, Paris

6. Double Chicken Please, New York

7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona

8. Connaught Bar, London

9. Katana Kitten, New York

10. Alquímico, Cartagena

11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

15. Salmon Guru, Madrid

16. Drink Kong, Rome

17. Coa, Hong Kong

18. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

19. The Clumsies, Athens

20. Baba au Rum, Athens

21. Café La Trova, Miami

22. Attaboy, New York

23. Satan’s Whiskers, London

24. Tropic City, Bangkok

25. Kumiko, Chicago

26. Sidecar, New Delhi

27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

28. Argo, Hong Kong

29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

30. Swift, London

31. Line, Athens

32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

33. Manhattan, Singapore

34. Overstory, New York

35. 1930, Milan

36. Dante, New York

37. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

38. Zuma, Dubai

39. Locale Firenze, Florence

40. Red Frog, Lisbon

41. Cantina OK!, Sydney

42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

43. Himkok, Oslo

44. Carnaval, Lima

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

46. L’Antiquario, Naples

47. Employees Only, New York

48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

49. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm

50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai