How to show off crypto art? On flat-screen TVs

SINCE crypto art exists online, how to show it off onsite? On flat-screen TVs.

Twelve artists’ individual works and a collaborative piece will be highlighted at Galeria Paloma crypto art exhibit, “1/1” (read: One of One), which will be held both online and onsite.

The exhibit will be up from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 at Power Plant Mall in Makati. It can also be visited online now on the NFT art platform Foundation (https://foundation.app/@galeriapaloma).

The physical exhibition will display the works of crypto art on Samsung The Frame TV screens.

“This partnership enables us to bring to the fore how The Frame TV can display digital artwork the way they are meant to be seen and appreciated,” Mahir Al-Rubah, Audiovisual Product Marketing Head of Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp., said in a statement.

Mounted in conjunction with Crypto Art Week Asia, “1/1” is the gallery’s second in a series of exhibits of crypto art which are digital artworks minted on a blockchain.

“This series of exhibitions is focused on highlighting crypto art as a genre of fine art,” Galeria Paloma director Kimi Rocha-Delgado said at a press conference at the Power Plant Mall’s The Grid on Sept. 19.

“Digital art has been around since the advent of the computer. But in the past years, it has enjoyed a renaissance due to blockchain infrastructure that now makes it possible for artists and collectors to have a solution for issues it has before” like proof of ownership, authenticity, and royalties Ms. Delgado added.

The exhibition features 12 crypto artists from the Philippines and Singapore.

One of the artists is Luis Buenaventura, who will showcase an animated work that commemorates the recent merge of the Ethereum blockchain. The blockchain holds sentimental value in Mr. Buenaventura’s crypto career — he was one of the artists whose work was included in the first NFT art collection ever minted on the Ethereum blockchain, Curio Cards (2017), which is the first lot in the history of Christie’s auction house that sold in Ether for $1.2 million.

Graphic designer, crypto artist, art director, and illustrator AJ Dimarucot employs artificial intelligence (AI) in his work Ang Huling Hapunan, a tribute to reproductions of The Last Supper. Mr. Dimarucot transforms the image into an electric, expressionist artwork that morphs into a scene of families gathering at a fast-food restaurant.

Win Magsino’s collection, Ghosts of Luggard Road, is made up of photos of trees walking home from Victoria Harbor. Mr. Magsino has won top awards at various international photography competitions. He is also a 2021 NCCA Ani ng Dangal honoree.

Cris Magsino’s Symphony of Stars is an animated image of the night sky, gracefully moving over the turquoise crater lake of the Kawa Ijen volcano. The photograph was awarded the Jury Top 5 selection and Honorable Mention at the 2020 International Photography Awards and Bronze at the 2020 Moscow International Foto Awards.

Painter and co-founder of CryptoartPh Jopet Arias joins the roster with original works on canvas in his signature style — traditional mediums intersected by digital technology.

The award-winning performing and visual artist Raymond Lauchengco will also be displaying his landscape photography. Painter and sculptor Carlos will be exhibiting his paintings which were animated by motion designer Isaiah Cacnio, who will also be presenting his own original work.

Holy Blood, a self-taught graphic designer and artist, as well as collage artist Sheila Ledesma will also be exhibiting their crypto work. Ten-year-old NFT artist Sevi Agregado also joins the exhibit with works on canvas tokenized on the blockchain.

Singaporean visual artist Wyn-Lyn Tan, who has been working on landscapes since she launched her collection on the blockchain last year, is also in “1/1”.

To commemorate the exhibition, a limited edition collaborative NFT titled The Twelve will be produced by the featured artists, to be distributed among the artists and supporters of the crypto art community.

Alongside the crypto art exhibit, Galeria Paloma will also be launching Galeria Paloma Perspectives, an educational initiative that will host talks, panel discussions, and lectures about art and its integrations of Web3 in its practices.

The exhibit runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. at the 2nd Floor Activity Area at the Power Plant Mall in Makati City and can be viewed online on www.galeriapaloma.com and https://foundation.app/@galeriapaloma. For more information, visit www.galeriapaloma.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman