Dining In/Out (09/01/22)

Pre-order Christmas ham from The Plaza

ONE can now pre-order their Christmas ham from The Plaza. In the pre-order promo, one gets the following for P5,000: a whole leg of The Plaza Premium Baked Ham (approximately 2.4 kilos), a dozen regular pan de sal, and four signature sauces — Premium Glaze, Gutsy Garlic, Sweet Mustard, and Wasabi Mayo. The promo period runs from Sept. 1 to 30. Contact info@theplazacatering.com for details.

Johnnie Walker opens pop-up bars

THE JOHNNIE Highball Bar is back and is now down south at Alabang, and is now stationed at The Courtyard at Molito Lifestyle Center until Sept. 11. Visitors can expect live performances and DJ sets, interactive arcade games, and food popups throughout the run. “With the success of our Burgos Park run, we’ve seen how the Johnnie Highball Bar has played a role in social regeneration, bringing people back together to keep walking and taste more out of life,” Merell Beltran, Marketing Manager for Culture & Advocacy of Diageo Philippines is quoted as saying in a press release. There are new cocktails to try at the Johnnie Highball Bar, featuring recipes developed by Diageo Brand Ambassador Rian Assidao and Diageo Reserve World Class Philippine Bartender of the Year 2018 Lester Ligon. Aside from the iconic Johnnie & Lime, Johnnie & Ginger, and Johnnie & Apple highballs, customers can also order the Johnnie Guava Sour, a creative twist on the classic whisky sour and made with guava juice; the Johnnie Orange Cold Brew, a balanced whisky and coffee cocktail brightened with spiced orange syrup; and the Johnnie Old Fashioned, a whisky cocktail that is stirred down with sugar and garnished with an orange wedge. The entire Johnnie Walker Range is also available at the bar for customers to enjoy by the shot or by the bottle. From Sept 2-4, Johnnie Walker partners with Let’s Eat Pare to bring crowd-favorite food partners Daniel Baker, Kanto Pares, and Starr’s Famous Shakes to the Highball Bar with a stand-up performance by comic Red Ollero on Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m. On Sept. 9-11, food offerings from Notorious Concepts’ Alamat, West 32, and Japonesa will be at the Johnnie Highball Bar, with live music performances from Lesha Liton and Issa Pressman on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m.

Mang Inasal launches its char-grilled Chorizo Burger

MANG Inasal introduces its charcoal-grilled Chorizo Burger in select stores for P69. The burger is made with a charcoal-grilled Chorizo Burger patty with cheese and a fried egg served in soft buns. It is available at the branches in QC Villongco, Tayuman, Blumentritt, Dapitan, IMall Antipolo, Vista Mall Taguig, Bayani Road, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Imus Nueno, Ayala Bay Mall, Festival Xsite, Super 8 San Pedro, Imall Canlubang, Puregold Calamba, Waltermart General Trias, San Pablo Plaza, Puregold Valenzuela, and Malabon Bayan, via dine-in, takeout, or through delivery by using the Mang Inasal Delivery App http://manginasaldelivery.com.ph, GrabFood, and foodpanda.

Hong Kong MX Mooncakes in gift boxes

HONG KONG MX has a range of traditional and innovative products for the Mid-Autum Festival. For Marvel fans, there is the Marvel Spider-Man Tokachi Red Bean Mooncakes in a special collectible gift box and paper bag. Each of the four Tokachi Red Bean Mooncakes is embossed with the superhero’s icon. Created with love and craftsmanship is the White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes with two Egg Yolks and Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes with two Egg Yolks. Made with meticulously selected lotus seeds that are boiled to perfection, these are creamy and smooth consumer favorites around the world. The Low Sugar Series is an ideal choice for consumers who are aspiring for a healthy lifestyle — they are made with sugar alcohol instead of caster sugar. Meant to be shared is the Premium Assorted Mooncake Box Set which is composed of seven small mooncakes that complement the White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with three egg yolks centerpiece which serves as the full moon. Enjoy a delicate visual surprise of Lace Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake — the gift set includes eight pieces with delicate lace. With its unique double-baked technique, the Hong Kong MX Lava Custard Mooncakes fold a pre-baked crushed golden egg yolk-laced creamy custard paste into layers of milky crust. Then there is the Milky Custard Mooncake which is double-baked with egg yolks and premium ingredients. For an elevated experience, reheat the mooncakes in a microwave oven and cut in half to let the golden custard melt gently from the core. Hong Kong MX mooncakes are available on different channels such as: Facebook at Hong Kong MX Products Philippines; Instagram/TikTok at @hkmxproductsph; the official website doubledownimportexportinc.storehub.me; at Lazada/Shopee at Hong Kong MX Products Phils; GrabFood’s Hong Kong MX Bakery (multiple locations); and Pickaroo/MetroMart’s Hong Kong MX (multiple locations). MX Mooncake has physical stores at SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura Premier, V-Mall Greenhills, and Ayala Cloverleaf. For a limited time only, collect free gifts from Hong Kong MX Mooncakes for orders worth P3,000 and above. Enjoy free delivery within Metro Manila for orders worth P10,000 and more.

Kee Wah Supreme Mooncake returns to Manila

SHANGHAI’s Kee Wah Bakery — which has more than 100 stores across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the United States, and Singapore — returns to Manila for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Kee Wah Supreme Mooncakes come in Kee Wah Bakery’s signature tin, decorated with a classic emperor’s portrait. There are many variants: White lotus seed paste mooncake with two yolks and Golden lotus seed paste mooncake, both available for P3,400 for four-piece tins (185 gm per piece); the Mini golden lotus seed paste mooncake with yolk and Mini white lotus seed paste mooncakes with yolk at P2,500 per eight-piece box (60 gm per piece); Red bean paste mooncake and Red Bean Paste mooncake with two egg yolks at P3,100 for a four-piece tin (185 gm per piece); Assorted nuts mooncake for P3,200 for a four-piece tin (185 grams per piece); the Quadrangle mooncake gift box containing four assorted best-selling mooncakes for P4,500; the Supreme Assorted mini mooncake for P2,600 for eight assorted pieces; and Supreme selected mini mooncakes for P2,500 for eight pieces of assorted mooncake. New flavors include the Red bean paste mooncake with Mandarin Peel and the Assorted Nuts mooncake with salted pork for P3,200 (an eight-piece box of 60 gm pieces). There are also low-calorie versions of classic mooncakes made with Malt-itol — Low sugar mini white lotus seed paste mooncake with yolks at P2,600 for an eight-piece box of 60 gm pieces, and a High-fiber mini assorted nuts mooncake for P2,500 for an eight-piece box of 60 gm pieces. There is also a New Generation line of mooncakes — Egg custard mooncake, Chocolate and egg custard mooncake, Earl Grey Tea and egg custard mooncake, and Fruit yogurt custard mooncake with strawberry and orange peel variants. The newest additions to its mooncake offerings are made with classic-style Chinese ham, mixed with assorted nuts, and a similar one which has added Betty’s XO Sauce. A particularly cute gift would come in a panda themed box. Kee Wah Bakery biscuits, eggrolls, Chinese tea and other snacks are also available, along with all the mooncake variants at the Lazada Official Store (Hong Kong Kee Wah Products Philippines), the Shopee Official Store (Hong Kong Kee Wah Products PH), Picaro, Metromart, and GrabMart (Kee Wah Bakery). There are also pop-up stores at the Upper Ground floor of Robinsons Magnolia, and at the 2nd floor of Uptown Mall.