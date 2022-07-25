Style (07/25/22)

1 of 7

Havaianas gets Heart Evangelista to endorse sandals

FLIPFLOP brand Havaianas has tapped actress Heart Evangelista to endorse its Sandals collection. The sandals feature a colorful strap across the foot. They are available on havaianas.ph.

Le Pliage Re-play: colorful to the end of the roll

WHAT happens to stocks of canvas left over from previous collections? Surely, they shouldn’t go to waste? To utilize its end-of-the-roll materials as responsibly as possible, Longchamp has come up with a solution: the Le Pliage Re-Play. The line consists of three formats — a spacious vertical tote, a small shoulder bag, and an on-trend belt bag — each combining two different colors of end-of-the-roll nylon canvas with a third color of Russian leather trim. The line is a retrospective over the many seasons of Le Pliage’s constantly renewed color palette, while simultaneously making the best use of available resources. Le Pliage Re-Play comes in nine different color combinations, available in varying quantities in boutiques throughout the world. The line is — quite literally — a limited edition. Once the stocks of canvas and leather are exhausted, these bags can never be reproduced. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.

New portal All Things Hair

UNILEVER’S All Things Hair is a content portal with very easy-to-follow hair how-to’s, hair hacks, hair care solutions, and even hair inspirations for Filipinos. Behind the site is a community of beauty editors, hair stylists, and experts united by their passion for hair and their understanding of people’s everyday hair matters. All Things Hair offers personalized tips that make hair care fun. There are over 800 articles really practical and easy to understand, with an extensive section on haircuts based on different hair lengths, hair types, and even face type. There’s also hairstyle articles, tips, and product recommendations. An extra-wide gallery of photos gives readers ideas about what they can do. For help and guidance in DIY, the At Home section has videos, how-to’s, and product recommendations for styling hair at home. There’s also a wide section catering to men, offering plenty of information on haircare and hairstyle goals for every kind of preference, plus product recommendations. The articles could be explored according to length, trends, and products for men. To top it all off, All Things Hair has a chatbot for hyper-personalized hair recommendations based on the reader’s unique hair type.