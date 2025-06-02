Style (06/02/25)

1 of 3

Rustan’s has end-of-season sale

THE Rustan’s End-of-Season Sale makes a stylish return from May 30 until June 15, happening in all stores nationwide and online at www.rustans.com, with up to 50% off on premium brands. Items on sale include selections from Criselda, Naturalizer, Natori, and Swarovski for women’s apparel; and Benjamin Barker, Magnanni, and Psycho Bunny for men. For skincare, check out price reductions from Murad, L’Occitane, Perricone MD, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Malin+Goetz. Kids can join the fun too with toys from Melissa & Doug and Aguard on sale. For more information, visit @rustansph on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://rustans.com/.

Zaxy’s new collection hits stores

ZAXY unveils a fun and colorful collection of footwear that makes a statement. Leading the lineup is the Zaxy Chain Tam, with a comfortable platform sole and chain detail. Meanwhile, the Zaxy Trend Tam delivers with wide straps, chunky platform sole, and puffer-inspired upper. Check out the Zaxy Bright, a slide with an ergonomic sole, slim interlaced straps, and a subtle gleam. The new collection also introduces new styles for ballerina flats that are crafted with a softer silhouette and delicate embellishments. The Zaxy New Start Rise II and Zaxy Pop Spring Fem feature floral centerpieces with scalloped petals, while the Zaxy Pop Delicate I offers a bow detail. These flats transition from morning errands to office hours and evening meetups. For kids, Zaxy introduces two new additions: Zaxy Joaninha Sand Baby with soft pastel tones and a lightweight, supportive design, and the Zaxy Sweet Baby with a glossy finish. In the Philippines, Zaxy stores are located at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Ayala Malls TriNoma, SM Dasmariñas, SM Santa Rosa, and Ayala Malls Central Bloc. Zaxy is also available at The Playground Stores in Shangri-La Plaza and Robinsons Magnolia, as well as major SM and Landmark department stores nationwide. Shop online at www.zaxy.ph, or via Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, and TikTok Shop. Follow @zaxyph on Instagram and Facebook for more information and updates.

Pride-themed pimple patches

POSH SKIN CO. joins forces with Filipino non-governmental organization LoveYourself, Inc. for Pride Month. The skincare brand is launching limited-edition, Pride-inspired pimple patch designs. These pimple patches come with a skin treatment that helps get rid of acne — while also showing support for the LGBTQIA+ community. In honor of this partnership, a portion of the proceeds from the pimple patches will go to Safe Spaces PH, LoveYourself, Inc.’s initiative for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) prevention and care. “Our mission has always been to empower people to feel confident in their own skin, regardless of gender, identity, or background. Working with LoveYourself aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Posh Skin Co. partner Charmaine Palermo in a statement. “We want to create safe spaces where everyone feels seen, supported, and celebrated, and remind everyone that true beauty shines when you embrace your truth and live authentically.” The limited-edition Pride pimple patches will be available until stocks last on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, the official Posh Skin Co. website, and in select Watsons stores nationwide.