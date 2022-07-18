Style (07/18/22)

1 of 13

Teddy Santis’ 1st seasonal collection for New Balance out

TEDDY Santis, founder and creative director of NYC apparel and lifestyle brand Aimeì Leon Dore (ALD), recently released his first seasonal collection as Creative Director for New Balance MADE in USA. As part of the “MADE in USA” collection and to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic 990 silhouette, Santis designed seasonal, limited-edition models of the 990v1, 990v2 and 990v3 which were released in the US in April, with new introductions each month. The collection also includes classic American sportswear apparel, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, long sleeved T-shirts and short sleeved T-shirts. The next drop is set to be released locally this month in select New Balance stores and in Commonwealth stores. To learn more about the collection, follow New Balance Philippines on its official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NewBalancePhilippines.

Fendi reveals Flavus diamond collection

DESIGNED by Fendi Artistic Director of Jewelry Delfina Delettrez Fendi, Fendi released the debut High Jewelry designs from the House during the Fendi Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in Paris, France. Consisting of a necklace, earrings, and cocktail ring, the Fendi Flavus parure uses a mix of white and yellow diamonds. Rooted in Roman mythology, the Fendi Flavus parure melds the mechanical and the organic with a dose of sculptural, mid-century glamor from the Cinecittà.

Bambi Harper donates Farrales gowns to exhibit

INSPIRED after visiting the ongoing FARRALES@BENILDE, a physical exhibition of choice ensembles by Ben Farrales, known as the Philippine Dean of Fashion, at the Main Gallery of the Benilde’s Design and Arts Campus, once-upon-a-time Manila’s toast of a model, Bambi Harper, has donated select Farrales ternos, evening gowns, and fabric drapes from her own personal wardrobe, in order for future students to likewise learn from the fashion giant. The ongoing show features Farrales’ Filipiniana creations, traditional ternos, and Muslim-inspired pieces, works that led to his being honored with The Outstanding Filipino award by the Junior Chamber International Philippines and Gawad CCP Para sa Sining by the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Ms. Harper’s pieces will be incorporated in the ongoing exhibit, which runs until Sept. 10. The entire collection will then be transferred to a permanent site in the DLS-CSB campus. FARRALES@BENILDE is on view at the 12F Main Gallery of the Design and Arts Campus, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Those who wish to share their Farrales gowns for exhibit and safekeeping, contact Gerry Torres and the CCA at campus.art@benilde.edu.ph.

SSI holds End-Of-Season Sale

THE SSI Group is holding its End of Season sale until Aug. 31, with discounts of up to 70% on select items from the SSI Group’s premium and luxury brands: Anne Klein, Armani Exchange, Bally, Banana Republic, Bershka, Coach, Cortefiel, DKNY, Furla, Gap, Kate Spade New York, Lacoste, Marc Jacobs, Marks & Spencer, Massimo Dutti, Nine West, Old Navy, Pazzion, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pottery Barn, Springfield, Stradivarius, Steve Madden, Superga, Tommy Hilfiger, Women’s Secret, and Zara. Shoppers can also fit, try, and buy when shopping in-store, or order online through Trunc.ph, bananarepublic.com.ph, gap.com.ph, lacoste.com.ph, marksandspencer.com.ph, massimodutti.com/ph, oldnavy.com.ph, superga.ph, and zara.com/ph. Shoppers can also opt to order through The Specialist, The SSI Group’s At-Home concierge service: e-mail customerservice@ssigroup.com.ph, call 8-830-5000, reach out via Viber at 0917-552-9359, or send a message to www.facebook.com/SSILifePH. Customers can also join a social media challenge for a chance to win SSI Purple Cards, which can be used as a gift card when purchasing in the physical stores of participating brands. To qualify, the customer must shoot an unboxing video describing items bought from any SSI brand or Trunc.ph and post this on their Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok account on or before Aug. 15. Tag @SSILife and use the hashtags #SSILifeUnboxed #SSILifeEndofSeasonSale.

Filipino jewelry brand opens branch at Shangri-La Plaza

FILIPINO jewelry brand V!, known for its chic and playful collection, recently opened its new store at Shangri-La Plaza. Offering every day and statement jewelry, V! has a variety of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets in youthful designs mainly using ethically sourced Palawan South Sea pearls as their centerpiece. V! is located at Level 2, Main Wing of Shangri-La Plaza. Visit V! @vjewelryoffcial on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about the brand.

adidas Ph unveils adiClub x Maker Lab Artist Series by V.O.N.

FOLLOWING last month’s launch of its new membership program adiClub, adidas Philippines announces the first-ever member-exclusive release through the adiClub x Maker Lab Artist Series by V.O.N. Starting July 22, a collection of patches and stickers designed by feature artist V.O.N. will be available at the Maker Lab of adidas Brand Center in Glorietta, Makati. Von “V.O.N.” (Very Own Name) Alcantara is a self-taught multimedia artist whose portfolio includes a variety of design projects for global brands such as SEGA, Capcom, Sony, and Illest. He is no stranger to adidas, with the collaboration first starting in 2021 when he helped the brand bring to life the adidas Brand Center through designing the store’s different moment areas. In this collection of patches and stickers, adidas releases designs that put creative spins to the “adiClub” logo — from the classic adiClub logo in earth tone colors to the Philippine-, Kawaii-, and even KPOP-inspired designs. Sticker designs will be given to adiClub members for free with every purchase at the Brand Center, and heat press patches will be available at the Maker Lab for P250 for members who want to customize their apparel or bags.