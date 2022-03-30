Puyat Jacinto & Santos (PJS Law)

Because creating solutions that not only meet the requirements and demands of clients bring high potential for social impact on a national scale, particularly existing and emerging businesses, lawyers are considered agents of nation building. This is the mindset that Puyat Jacinto & Santos (PJS Law) upholds in developing expertise and serving clients across various areas for nearly 25 years.

PJS Law’s beginnings can be traced back to 1997 when three young lawyers — Dave Puyat, Reggie Jacinto-Barrientos, and Roy Santos — decided to establish a startup firm with five core practice areas in a corner office of about 25 square meters in Ayala Avenue.

The practice has expanded to a comprehensive range of legal services, marked with in-depth knowledge and extensive transactional experience in specialized fields such as energy, infrastructure, corporate/merger & acquisitions, banking, finance and capital markets, and conflict resolution which includes litigation and arbitration.

Through continuous innovation and creation of effective solutions uniquely suited to the needs and specifications of each client, the firm handled several innovative and pioneering transactions. “PJS Law also cultivates a robust practice in the fields of intellectual property & information technology, fintech, labor and employment, real estate, taxation, and immigration,” Atty. Santos, the firm’s managing partner, shared in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

Among these various areas, PJS Law is recognized by the Philippine Law Firm Awards for 2021 as one of the best firms under the Energy, Private Equity & Venture Capital, and Projects & Infrastructure practice areas. Atty. Santos notes that PJS Law’s ability to understand not just the legal framework but also the technical and financial nuances of the its clients’ businesses, and the industries that they belong to, remains the strongest point of the firm.

“We think of ourselves as strategic partners of our clients, who contribute value in every phase of the transaction; ‘from the drawing board to the balance sheet’ is what we say,” Atty. Santos said. “We continuously innovate and create effective solutions uniquely suited to the needs and specifications of each and every client. This paved the way for the firm to handle several innovative and pioneering transactions.”

Over the years, PJS Law has gained international recognition as one of the leading firms in its various practice areas and has been consistently cited in AsiaLaw Profiles, Chambers and Partners Global, IFLR1000, and The Legal 500.

Aside from the innovation mindset that mitigated the adverse effects of transitioning from analog to largely digital way of doing work brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, PJS Law also benefitted from its consistent investment in technology and the digitization of its processes.

The firm has collaborated with Talino Venture Labs and Amihan Global Strategies Phils., Inc. in their development and implementation of SafePass and RapidPass, respectively, which formed part of the government’s immediate response to the health crisis.

More recently, the firm partnered with Unawa Asia, the first regulatory-tech venture in the Philippines, in developing SignSecure, a recently-launched digital solution that securely signs documents.

“Our teams are also accustomed to legal practice in evolving industries, so our lawyers are trained to anticipate changing and fluid regulatory landscape. This proved critical during the height of pandemic as we leveraged on the different strengths of our members in responding to immediate requirements of clients,” Atty. Santos added.

Last year, founders Atty. Jacinto-Barrientos and Atty. Santos assumed the leadership posts of CEO and managing partner, respectively. From a three-partner firm, PJS Law now boasts of more than 40-fee earners today.

In this new normal, in time with the firm’s 25th anniversary this year, PJS Law welcomes opportunities from developments in the legal space, such as the introductions of new laws and regulations in the international and local markets. Equally important as well is the resolve to grow and sustain development.

“With dedication, mutual trust, and unwavering commitment of every member of the firm, we are optimistic that we will achieve a global footprint in the legal world,” Atty. Santos said. — Allyana A. Almonte