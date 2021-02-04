AllHome opens fourth branch in Mindanao

ALLHOME Corp. has opened a branch in General Santos City as the Villar-led company expands its store network across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, AllHome said the new store is on a 7,600-square meter location in Purok 9, Barangay Katangawan, and is the company’s fourth branch in Mindanao.

The other AllHome branches in Mindanao are in Cagayan de Oro, Butuan City, and Koronadal City.

The new branch is a large free-standing store that provides contractors, architects, interior designers, and homeowners access to home-building products and services.

According to AllHome, the branch brings the company’s store network to 51 locations across 30 cities and municipalities in the Philippines.

“This is AllHome’s 14th large free-standing format store, while large mall-based stores and small specialty format stores number at 22 and 15, respectively,” the company said.

“AllHome aims to bring world-class shopping experience to more locations across the Philippines. We want every Filipino to have the best choices in building and furnishing their homes,” AllHome Vice-Chairman Camille A. Villar said.

AllHome Chairman Manuel B. Villar, Jr. said the company’s expansion efforts are based on its optimism towards market recovery in 2021.

“As we continue to navigate the new normal, we deem it important to reach outside Metro Manila to cater to new markets,” Mr. Villar said.

Meanwhile, the company assured that its branches implement stringent pandemic measures such as temperature checks, while facilities such as elevators and escalators are sanitized daily after store hours.

On Wednesday, AllHome shares at the stock exchange declined 2.30% or 20 centavos to finish at P8.50 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave