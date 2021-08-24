THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said it has lifted the temporary ban issued on poultry imports from Ukraine after that country was certified as free of bird flu.

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar signed Memorandum Order No. 47 on Aug. 23 clearing the way for imports of Ukrainian domestic and wild birds and their products including meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen.

Ukraine was declared free from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) provided by the country’s veterinary authorities in a report to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

“Based on the evaluation of the DA, the risk of contamination from importing poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen is negligible. In accordance with the provisions of the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code 2019, Ukraine is now free from HPAI,” Mr. Dar said in the memorandum order.

The ban on Ukrainian poultry imports was imposed on Jan. 30, 2020.

Ukraine had detected bird flu outbreaks in Buhakiv, Nemyriv, Vinnitsa. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave