THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued a temporary ban on imports of live cattle and buffalo from France and Italy.

In Memorandum Order No. 43, the DA also banned byproducts like milk and milk products, embryos, skin, and semen from Italy.

The DA cited reports of an outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Orani, Nuoro, Sardegna, Italy, on July 18, affecting domestic cattle.

“There is a need to prevent the entry of the LSD virus to protect the health of the local cattle and water buffalo population,” according to the memo.

In Memorandum Order No. 44, the DA also said it is banning imports of live cattle and buffalo and their byproducts originating from France.

An outbreak of LSD was recorded in Chambéry, France on June 23, which affected domestic cattle.

However, importations of skeletal muscle meat, casings, gelatine and collagen, tallow, hooves, and horns may continue subject to terms and conditions.

Milk and milk products and meal and flour from blood, meat other than skeletal muscle, or bones from bovines and water buffaloes are allowed provided that they have additional attestation.

Imports of bovine and water buffalo hides are also allowed provided that their international veterinary certificate attests that the products were derived from animals that had undergone ante- and post-mortem inspections, dry- or wet-salted for at least 14 days, treated in salt and sodium carbonate for at least seven days, and dried for at least 42 days.

Imports of other bovine and water buffalo products are also allowed, provided that their international veterinary certificates attest that they were processed to ensure the destruction of LSD and that necessary precautions were taken after processing to avoid contact with potential sources of the virus. — Justine Irish D. Tabile