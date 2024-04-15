THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said that it lifted the import ban on poultry from Belgium and France.

Separate memorandum orders issued by the agency said that poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from the two countries are now allowed to enter the Philippines.

The DA said that based on Belgium’s self-declaration report to the World Organisation for Animal Health, all cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) or bird flu cases have been resolved and no further outbreaks were reported after Feb. 21.

France also reported that cases of HPAI have been resolved with no additional outbreaks after Feb. 29.

In January, the DA banned imports of live poultry and poultry products from Belgium and France after outbreaks in the two countries. — Adrian H. Halili