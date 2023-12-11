THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has enlisted the support of local government units (LGUs) in providing qualified farmers with the facilities to revive hog populations after the African Swine Fever outbreak.

According to memorandum circular (MC) no. 54, signed by Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., LGUs have been tasked to help farmers with project implementation and finding land.

It added that the DA will fund the construction of biosecure facilities and animal housing, as well as feed and biologics and the procurement of piglets under its Integrated National Swine Production Initiative for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program.

Qualified beneficiaries without existing facilities can avail of a P10-million funding package for a biosecure facility and 300 piglets, or P5 million for a conventional animal housing and 100 piglets.

“The minimum project package… can be availed of by organized and active (farmer cooperatives and associations or FCAs), and LGUs who desire to undertake modernized swine raising… using the community swine clustering model, “ the DA said.

It added that LGU recipients should not exceed 20% of the total number of targeted beneficiaries per region.

Additionally, MC 54 also allowed Regions 2, 3, 4-A, and 7 the authority to provide budgetary assistance to qualified FCAs.

“Considering the sizeable decrease in the breeder base population (in the regions) and considering (their) proximity to the National Capital Region, it is imperative to restore the region’s flourishing pork production to ensure adequate pork supply,” it said.

The DA earlier projected a 10-day deficit in pork supply due to the increased demand during the end-of-year holidays It is also considering more imports to add to the domestic supply.

The areas targeted for support are being counted on to establish multiplier and production farms aimed at creating “genetically superior gilts and finisher animals.”

Qualified FCAs would need to have vacant farms, a minimum capacity of 300 sows and possess a biosecurity level two rating.

“The recipient shall pay the (DA) the equivalent amount in terms of breeders provided and distributed to other identified FCAs,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili