THE GOVERNMENT needs to fast-track the creation of an inter-agency task force (IATF) that will oversee efforts to contain animal diseases and the potential human-to-human transmission of avian influenza (AI), an industry official said.

“You need teamwork for the worst-case scenario. You cannot build teamwork overnight,” United Broiler Raisers Association President Elias Jose M. Inciong told reporters.

He said agencies must be identified immediately to develop a plan to address animal diseases and other issues affecting the livestock and poultry industry.

Mr. Inciong said the industry has had talks with the Department of Agriculture (DA) but would like to meet with the Department of Health to discuss the potential of human-to-human transmission of type H3N8 AI.

“There should be an inter-agency (task force). We’re not saying that this will be an active group. Kailangang magkakilala na muna (They need to designate which agencies will act first) and discuss the plans,” Mr. Inciong said.

A DA special order dated May 25 proposed a task force to address issues affecting the poultry industry.

The functions to be performed by the task force include evaluating prices and poultry supply and demand. However, it does not address action to be taken in the event of a disease outbreak.

“(The creation of a task force) will bring confidence to the situation… those who want to invest in layers or broilers… will have confidence with a system in place,” said Mr. Inciong.

In February, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) allotted P177.78 million in funding for 2023 to the government’s Avian Influenza Protection Program, which will roll out mitigating measures in the event of an AI outbreak.

As of May 30, two regions, two provinces, four municipalities, and seven barangays had active HPAI cases, the BAI reported. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera