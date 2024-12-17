AYALA CORP. has announced plans to fully redeem its P10 billion, 4.8200% bonds due 2025 on the maturity date, Feb. 10, 2025.

“The bonds shall be redeemed by payment in cash of the redemption price set at 100% of the issue price plus all accrued and unpaid interest based on the coupon date of 4.8200% per annum,” the company told the local bourse on Monday.

In its notice of bond redemption, Ayala Corp. said that the payment of the redemption amount will be made to bondholders recorded as such on Feb. 6, 2025 via electronic register of bondholders maintained by the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. as registrar.

The company noted that there must be no secondary trading of the bonds or modifications in the accounts starting on the record date.

The listing of the bonds on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. will be terminated upon redemption on maturity date, it said.

On Monday, Ayala shares at the stock exchange went down 0.08% to close at P613.50. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera