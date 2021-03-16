Access gives back in time of the pandemic, making its courses accessible to legal practitioners

Making quality education for lawyers more accessible in this pandemic, ACCESS MCLE– the pioneering and premier online MCLE provider – rolls out its new packages, offering its Full Compliance Bundle (36 credit units) for just P16,000 (from the original P24,300 package) and the 24-unit bundle for 2020 oath takers at P11,000.

“The pandemic has been hard on everybody; businesses and schools have badly suffered. We, at ACCESS MCLE, believe that we have the duty to provide quality MCLE courses and make them accessible for all, especially to those who want to complete the 7th compliance during the prolonged lockdowns. We understand that times are not ideal and every centavo counts, so we are gifting our enrollees with more affordable, accessible, world-class MCLE online and on-demand,” says Atty. Peaches Martinez-Aranas, the founder of ACCESS and the person behind the groundbreaking MCLE online program.

Regarded as the new “Netflix for lawyers,” ACCESS MCLE is the FIRST online MCLE provider in the country, accredited by the Supreme Court of the Philippines through the MCLE Office. Since 2017, ACCESS MCLE has been elevating mandatory continuing legal education (MCLE) through innovation such as the country’s first-ever digital learning platform for lawyers.

ACCESS MCLE online courses – 24 of which are already available on site – are groundbreaking as they cover diverse topics, from the “Corporations Vested with Public Interest under the Revised Corporation Code” to “The Fundamentals of the Data Privacy Act,” the “Defending Philippine Sovereign Rights in the West Philippine Sea,” and more! In February and March 2021, 14 new courses will be rolled out, including Justice Magdangal De Leon’s “Dynamic Oral Advocacy,” Atty. Leah Jose-Sebastian’s “The Legal Ethics of Legal Risk Management for the New Normal,” and Justice Catherine T. Manahan’s “Tax Mediation at the Court of Tax Appeals.”

The result of meticulous production, each course was designed to educate with exciting, fully-interactive features such as follow-along transcribed lecture guides, interactive games and quizzes, and virtual proctor.

Moreover, each course is headlined by some of the country’s most prominent legal luminaries, including Retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Associate Justice Catherine Manahan of the Court of Tax Appeals, retired Associate Justice Magdangal De Leon of the Court of Appeals, Deputy Commissioner for National Privacy Commission Atty. Leandro Angelo Aguirre, Chief of the Legal Division of the Bureau of Immigration Atty. Arvin Cesar Santos, and former SEC Chairwoman Atty. Teresita Herbosa, among others.

“What we offer is premium MCLE that is online and on-demand,” says Atty. Martinez-Aranas. “Through this e-learning platform, we have made it easier for lawyers to comply with their MCLE requirements– allowing them to learn anytime, anywhere. Even lawyers from outside Metro Manila or abroad can learn from the country’s best without needing to get on a plane. They can simply watch on their laptops, tablets or mobile phones, in the comfort of their own homes and offices.”

Beyond compliance, ACCESS MCLE believes in real and engaged learning. “We believe that Philippine lawyers deserve online education that is global in content, design, and delivery. We develop courses that are not only relevant and current but are designed for easy retention. What we offer is true value,” Atty. Martinez-Aranas ends.

Want to know what sets ACCESS MCLE courses apart? Watch one of its courses for FREE and get your FREE credit now! Register at www.accessonline.ph #ACCESSMCLE #MCLEOnline #netflixforlawyers #designedtoeducate