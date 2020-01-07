7 of 10 Filipinos think cops recycle illegal narcotics

MORE than seven of 10 Filipinos think some rogue cops recycle illegal drugs seized in legitimate police operations, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll.

SWS’s December poll showed 78% of Filipinos think there are so-called ninja cops who resell the narcotics for their own gain.

Government prosecutors are re-investigating the complaint against 13 rogue cops accused of recycling illegal drugs from police operations in 2013 after finding new evidence.

Former national police chief Oscar D. Albayalde resigned last year after a Senate probe showed he had tried to halt the dismissal of the rogue cops in 2016. An order for their dismissal was never implemented, according to the Senate investigation.

Mr. Albayalde has denied the allegations.

SWS said 5 of 10 Filipinos think of Mr. Albayalde as a protector of rogue cops.









The polling firm interviewed 1,200 adults last month for the poll, which had an error margin of ±3 points. — NPA