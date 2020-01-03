50 ‘judges-at-large’ posts to decongest dockets

THE Supreme Court has designated 50 “judges-at-large” who will help other judges decide cases, in keeping with a law that seeks to decongest court dockets.

Thirty judges had been assigned to regional trial courts and 20 to municipal trial courts, according to a notice from the high tribunal.

The 50 magistrates have no permanent salas and will be assigned as acting or assisting judges in the trial courts. The court must create 50 more similar positions to be able to fully comply with Republic Act 11459, which President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed in August last year.

The judges will get salaries, privileges, allowances, emoluments and benefits that a trial court judge gets. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

DoJ to decide major cases at start of year

The Justice department is expected to resolve “big cases” at the start of the year, a government prosecutor said on Friday.









“There will be quite a number of cases coming out, big cases in the early part of 2020,” Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony D. Fadullon said. He did not say which these cases are.

Among the cases under preliminary investigation are the sedition raps against Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, drug complaints against rogue cops and the kidnapping case against former Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV.

“As soon as January kicks in, I will start collecting and asking what is happening to all these cases,” he Mr. Fadullon said.

The deputy state prosecutor recommends the approval of his peers’ case decisions to the prosecutor general. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas