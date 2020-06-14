3,000 more returning workers from abroad negative for COVID-19

ALMOST 3,000 more returning Filipinos from overseas have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said 2,974 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) tested negative for COVID-19 on June 13, bringing the total of negative test results to 62,099.

Returning workers on the list should coordinate with the Coast Guard or the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration at quarantine facilities so they can go home to their hometowns.

“Quarantine clearances shall be issued to returning overseas Filipinos at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange or at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2,” according to the statement .

Workers from Luzon will be brought to the Parañaque terminal, while those bound for the Visayas and Mindanao regions will be brought to the Manila airport’s Terminal 2, the agency said.

Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana this month said the government would limit the arrival of Filipino workers from abroad to 1,200 daily after reports of congestion at facilities in Metro Manila.

This will be increased to 1,500 to 2,000 once capacities are increased, he said.

Mr. Lorenzana also said returning Filipinos will only have to stay in the capital region for five days before they can go home. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









