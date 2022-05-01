Home Editors' Picks OCTA cites uptick in Metro Manila’s coronavirus cases
METRO Manila remains at low risk from the coronavirus despite an uptick in infections, according to the OCTA Research Group.
Coronavirus infections in Metro Manila increased by 7% from a week earlier, OCTA fellow Fredegusto P. David tweeted on Sunday.
“The National Capital Region (NCR) (experienced) an uptick in COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases as new cases increased by 7%,” he said.
Mr. David said the positivity rate in the region was 1.4%, while 21% of its healthcare system was used. “NCR was still at low risk as of April 30.”
Most areas in the Philippines will remain under Alert Level 1 on election day, May 9, as the government’s pandemic task force extended the alert until May 15. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza