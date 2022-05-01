METRO Manila remains at low risk from the coronavirus despite an uptick in infections, according to the OCTA Research Group.

Coronavirus infections in Metro Manila increased by 7% from a week earlier, OCTA fellow Fredegusto P. David tweeted on Sunday.

“The National Capital Region (NCR) (experienced) an uptick in COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases as new cases increased by 7%,” he said.

Mr. David said the positivity rate in the region was 1.4%, while 21% of its healthcare system was used. “NCR was still at low risk as of April 30.”

Most areas in the Philippines will remain under Alert Level 1 on election day, May 9, as the government’s pandemic task force extended the alert until May 15. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza