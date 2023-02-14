PHOENIX — Las Vegas will put its reputation as the world’s party capital on the line next year when the United States’s biggest sporting party comes to Sin City with everyone predicting a Super Bowl supernova.

While Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting big events, the bar has been set super high and National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell is not betting against it being a huge success. “I think I would be making a mistake underestimating anything that happens in Vegas and how big it can be,” said Mr. Goodell during his state of the league address.

Even before the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, plans were already taking shape for next year on the Strip.

Sam Joffray, CEO of the Super Bowl Las Vegas Host Committee told Reuters high expectations come with the territory when you are talking about Las Vegas and because of that they are well aware that they will need to up their game.

The Super Bowl will be held at the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in 2024.

From the selection of the halftime act to more mundane items such as getting people smoothly in and out of the stadium, Las Vegas will be expected to deliver a glitzy Super Bowl that is bigger and better than any before.

“People have high expectations for Vegas on any given weekend,” said Mr. Joffray. “Vegas has no shortage of experience hosting big events but the Super Bowl — we need to up our game.

“Las Vegas is going to be spectacular.” — Reuters