3 fugitives from justice to be deported

Bureau of Immigration (BI)
THE Bureau of Immigration will deport three fugitives from China and the US for various crimes, it said in a statement on Friday.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said the three foreigners, one Chinese and two Americans, were arrested in separate operations.

Fugitive Search Unit Chief Bobby R. Raquepo said a Chinese national who was a suspect in a credit card fraud scheme was arrested in Parañaque City.

An American was also arrested in Cagayan de Oro City on Jan. 16 for a homicide case in the US.

Another US citizen charged with molesting a child was arrested in Negros Oriental on Jan. 21, the agency said.

Mr. Morente said their passports had been cancelled by their respective countries. The three were detained in a Taguig City jail and were awaiting their deportation. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









