THE SUPREME Court (SC) on Monday released the list of 15 nominees for the associate justice position vacated by now Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.

Of the 15, seven are scheduled to be interviewed online on June 2 and 3. The other eight have had previous interviews that “are still valid,” the court announced.

The four nominees for interview on June 2 are Benedicta A. Du-Baladad, Geraldine Fath A. Econg, Rafael R. Lagos, and Ronaldo Roberto B. Martin. Scheduled on June 3 are Alex L. Quiroz, Antonette C. Tionko, and Rul B. Villanueva.

RETIREMENT

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has approved the early retirement of Associate Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos effective June 30 this year.

Mr. Delos Santos, who was not due for mandatory retirement until June 12, 2022, submitted his official letter for optional retirement on May 5.

He filed for optional retirement “for reasons pertaining to his current state of health,” according to the notice released by the court on Monday, — Bianca Angelica D. Añago