Rupture on TC Energy’s NGTL gas pipeline sparks wildfire in Alberta

A section of TC Energy’s NGTL gas pipeline system in Alberta ruptured and caught fire on Tuesday, sparking a wildfire in a remote area, the company said.

“An initial ignition of natural gas at the rupture site is now extinguished. We are working to support Alberta Wildfire in their response to contain a secondary fire,” the company said in a statement on its website.

TC said there were no injuries and it was working closely with first responders in the region.

The fire broke out about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Edson, Alberta, in Yellowhead County. Canadian broadcaster Global News said there was a plume of flames and smoke visible from many kilometers away.

Alberta Wildfire data showed one new active wildfire in the Edson forest area, which it listed as out-of-control and measuring 10 hectares.

TC Energy said it has isolated and shut down the affected section of the NGTL system. It activated emergency response procedures after being notified about an incident at about 11 a.m. (1700 GMT).

“The remainder of our system is operating normally and there are no commercial impacts at this time,” TC said.

The Canada Energy Regulator said it is sending inspectors to the area to monitor and oversee the company’s response and determine the impact of the incident.

NGTL is TC Energy’s natural gas gathering and transportation system for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). – Reuters