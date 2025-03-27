Filipinas have role models in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field, said Cynthia T. Gayya, chief science research specialist of the DoST’s Science Education Institute. Among these are Dr. Estrella F. Alabastro, a chemical engineer who made food products safe through her research on thermal processing, Dr. Josette T. Biyo, a science educator who has an asteroid named after her, and Dr. Reinabelle C. Reyes, an astrophysicist who is known as “The Filipina who proved Einstein right.”

In this video, Ms. Gayya talks about mentorship, as well as how more students can be encouraged to choose STEM careers.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas