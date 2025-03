Palafox Associates and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) signed on March 20 a memorandum of agreement for the postgraduate certificate in Smart Cities Development and Management.

In this video, Felino A. Palafox, Jr., managing partner and founder of Palafox Associates, talks about how smarter cities can contribute to a country’s progress.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas