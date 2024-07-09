The Internet Transactions Act protects the consumer, the retailer, and all other players in the digital ecosystem, according to Marianne Malate-Guerrero, a professorial lecturer and faculty member of the University of Asia and the Pacific, and also a management consultant specializing in legal risk management and change management.

“Whatever rights a consumer has outside of the Internet should be the same if transacted on the Internet. That’s the overreaching principle here,” she said.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Arjale Jayrie G. Queral