Bernardo M. Villegas, economist and one of the framers of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, explains what provisions of the Constitution can be amended to allow more foreign investments.

Interview: Patricia B. Mirasol

Videography: Earl R. Lagundino and Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia

Editing: Jino D. Nicolas

