Auto dealers talk customer choices

What really matters to car buyers today?

THE WORLD is overcome with so many transformative changes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be infusing daily life so rapidly — though I think “rapid” can no longer adequately describe the pace at which it is impacting the world. Automation and robotics are flourishing as a function of the almost infinite rise in computing power. Sustainability issues are dominating social and economic consciousness. The need to address carbon neutrality and the compelling demand for a transition toward alternative energy sources is an urgent and global call to action. A focus on elevating the quality of life, well-being, and safety is increasingly shifting from advocacy to a social mandate.

In the automotive field, changes are happening just as fast and as extensively. The halo transformations I described earlier are surely cascading into the mobility sector. How people view automobiles, how they use them, how they shop for them are all in various states of flux. What matters to car buyers the most in their preference for and purchase of a car is, assumedly, being redefined. And who more than auto retailers or car dealers would see these changes unfold in real time? They are in the frontlines and are the first line of engagement for car buyers.

I asked several auto dealers (in alphabetical order below) to share their views of what matters the most to car buyers in making their choice of mobility solutions these days. In a couple of cases for multi-brand dealers, I suggested they assume the point of view of specific marques.

I also asked them what the most important transformation is that car retailers need to make to meet customers’ changing and emerging expectations. And, to make the insights more relevant, I invited “next-generation” leaders in the automotive retail industry to weigh in on the issues.

Their views on how consumer preferences are morphing are surely interesting. But are expectations truly changing?

MARCO GABRIEL BORROMEO

President

Sakura Autoworld, Inc. (Suzuki)

I believe what matters most to all buyers — including auto buyers — is the complete customer experience. For car buyers, this starts from the moment a customer makes contact, whether it is virtual or physical. The whole experience from initial inquiry to the sale transaction to after-sales service should be amazing. The top considerations would be how they are made to feel, and the value that they receive along their auto ownership journey.

Clients today are more informed about products and services than yesteryear. They also expect a level of service that is second to none. Therefore, dealers need to recognize this and equip their teams with the knowledge, tools, and expertise to best serve them. Dealers also need to have a customer-centric approach that is underpinned by transparency and integrity. At the end of the day, a browser from the past, present, or future will always choose the dealer that gives them the most amazing experience.

LISSET LAUS-VELASCO

CEO and Chair

LausGroup of Companies (replying for Mitsubishi and Ford)

Buying decisions have never been more complex than they are today. Auto buyers are highly informed and digitally empowered, drawing insights from multiple channels rather than relying on a single source. Because customer profiles widely vary, there is no one preferred path to purchase. Instead, buyers combine inputs based on their individual needs and circumstances.

That said, two priorities consistently stand out: First, buyers look beyond vehicle specifications to evaluate cost of ownership — including financing, maintenance, and long-term reliability. Second, the post-sale experience has become equally critical. Fast service turnaround, parts availability, and proactive communication significantly influence brand and dealer loyalty. Ultimately, buyers are choosing long-term mobility partners — not just vehicles.

Dealers must evolve from sales-driven organizations into customer-experience-led businesses. This requires recognizing that customers engage through multiple channels and expect seamless, consistent support across all of them. Future automotive retail is not defined by closing individual transactions, but by building long-term relationships rooted in trust, reliability, and responsiveness.

JOHN MABASA

Vice-President and COO

Union Motor (Mitsubishi)

The product remains a primary decision-driver though brand loyalty is strong, too. The emergence of xEV products created a new market segment that allowed Chinese brands to rapidly gain market share. Using digital tools help potential customers gain more interest in our products, but we still have test-drive units for that “touch and feel” experience. After-sales is also important. Customers take into consideration our programs that are cost-effective and convenient.

Our people remain one of our strongest assets. Regardless of the growing presence of AI and digital solutions, the automotive business is still built on relationships. Technology may enhance efficiency, but it cannot replace genuine human connection. We must continue to strike the right balance between digital innovation and personalized service.

The industry is no longer competing on brand alone, but on innovation, technology, and a clear value proposition. On the digital front, customers are heavily influenced by social media, and this greatly influences perception and purchase intent. Research now happens before showroom visits. This is why visibility in the online marketplace is no longer optional — it is essential. If we are not present where our customers are, we risk becoming irrelevant.

The key moving forward is clear: Embrace AI and digital solutions to enhance efficiency and visibility in the marketplace; keep strong human connections to build trust; and continuously adapt to xEV market demand.

We must continue to deliver value beyond just the product. The market is evolving, and so must we.

COSCO OBEN

President

Oben Group (Toyota)

A superior product certainly matters to car buyers. But in this highly competitive landscape, having a good product is no longer enough. What truly makes a dealership is the customer experience — and that’s where people make all the difference.

Success in today’s automotive market requires both the right product and people.

You may have the best vehicle in its class, but if the ownership experience is frustrating — if concerns are not addressed promptly, if service is impersonal, if support is lacking — customers will eventually walk away. On the other hand, you may have the most attentive and dedicated team providing service that exceeds expectations, but if the product itself falls short, customers will choose another brand.

The real transition dealers must make today is of a cultural nature. We need to build workplaces where team members are engaged, empowered, and genuinely happy to serve. A people-centered culture is no longer optional; it is a competitive advantage.

We must treat our team members with the same importance as our customers. They are the ambassadors of the brand we carry. Happy employees lead to happy customers. The care, respect, and support we give our people will always be reflected in the way they take care of our clients.

Product development is a role of the manufacturer; the dealer is entrusted with building the team, the systems, and the culture that bring the product to life in the eyes of the customer. Dealers must relentlessly pursue the cultivation of a culture that allows team members to represent the brand with pride and integrity for generations.

JAN ANDREW PO

President

MG Greenhills, Congressional, and Iloilo

Access to financing is a key consideration for car buyers. MG vehicles offer some of the best value for money today. Low down payment deals are a major draw, but we must be honest with our customers. A lower down payment means more interest in the long run. Our role is to help them understand the math so they can make a smart financial choice that works for them.

After-sales and trust also drive preferences when buying a car. For Filipinos, a car is the biggest purchase after a home. Our focus is on protecting that investment through every after-sales milestone. Constant “handholding” and ensuring the availability of parts are always vital. We want to prove that their hard-earned money is safe with us.

With over 50 brands in the Philippines and the top five taking 85% of the market, the noise is louder than ever. Dealers can no longer afford to be generic or treat cars like toaster ovens. The most important transformation is learning how to clearly communicate a brand’s unique identity to cut through the crowd. MG has moved from being a newcomer to reaching major after-sales milestones. Our job now is to show customers why we offer the best value for their money. We need to move away from just selling a car and focus on telling the story of why our brand belongs in their garage. In a market this crowded, if you do not stand for something specific, you are just another option people will ignore.

KEVIN SORNET

General Manager

Nissan Sta. Rosa

Price and brand are the two most important factors influencing auto buyers today. Price is often the primary driver because if a vehicle does not make sense economically, it is unlikely to be considered at all. Buyers focus on overall affordability, including financing options, monthly payments, and available discounts. In the Filipino market, consumers especially value good deals and are often willing to delay purchases until promotions become available.

Alongside price, the brand plays a critical role. Filipino buyers tend to trust what is familiar and proven. Buyers are drawn to brands that offer a balance of trusted performance and modern technology. The credibility of the brand reduces perceived risk and builds confidence in the purchase decision.

Dealers today need to meet customers where they already are. Customers expect speed, convenience, and easy access to information, which makes digital platforms essential. At the same time, buyers are more informed than ever. Most already know the features and pricing before walking into a dealership. This shifts the dealer’s role from selling the what to explaining the why — helping customers understand which option fits their needs, lifestyle, and budget. By combining strong online touchpoints with a more consultative approach, dealers can create a smoother experience and build trust that extends beyond a single transaction.

PAUL ANGELO TIONSON

President

EVOMile Innovations (BYD Chinatown; Otis;

and Dasmariñas, Cavite)

In my view, today’s new-car market is more consumer-driven than ever before. Buyers have an unprecedented range of choices, with more brands offering distinctive technologies that deliver differentiated driving and ownership experiences. From our recent experience managing dealership operations across multiple brands, particularly BYD, we’ve observed that two factors consistently make the biggest difference to buyers: First, the value proposition relative to their spending power and priorities; and second, the strength of the relationship between dealer and customer in identifying what truly matters to them.

In such a dynamic environment, it is no longer enough for dealers to simply sell and service vehicles. We must move beyond transactional interactions and become genuinely attuned to customer needs — often before customers themselves fully articulate them. The ability to align those needs with the right product offering, supported by a distinctive customer experience, is what sets a dealership apart. In a crowded and rapidly evolving industry, meaningful differentiation — translated into tangible customer value — is the true critical success factor.